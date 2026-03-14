One SEO change that actually matters for AI visibility

AI search is changing how websites get discovered. One simple SEO update can make a real difference: ensure your structured data lives in your website’s HTML, not hidden behind JavaScript.

Many sites still add schema using Google Tag Manager (GTM). While this works for traditional search, many AI crawlers only read the raw HTML and skip JavaScript. That means your structured data may never be seen.

If AI tools cannot see your schema, they may struggle to understand your business, services, or content.

The solution is straightforward: move your JSON-LD schema directly into your site’s HTML (ideally server-side) so it’s immediately visible to crawlers.

This small technical change can help your website stay visible as AI-powered search continues to grow.

Read the full article to learn why this matters and how to fix it.