Hospitality Tech Leader Edwin Saldanha Launches Marketinn to Help Hotels Navigate the AI Frontier

March 16th, 2026 – Edwin Saldanha, a seasoned hospitality leader with a career spanning luxury operations and global technology, today officially announces the launch of Marketinn (www.marketinnhq.com). This specialised digital marketing and consultancy agency is designed to bridge the widening gap between traditional hotel operations and the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence.

The launch of Marketinn marks the arrival of "Edwin 3.0," a synthesis of three decades of industry evolution. Saldanha’s pedigree includes foundational years with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, world-renowned for gold-standard guest service, and Stamford Hotels and Resorts, where he honed high-stakes operational, revenue management and digital marketing strategies. Most recently, he served a long tenure as Marketing Director for global hospitality tech giant STAAH, where he was instrumental in scaling the brand’s reach from a few hundred properties to over 30,000 global partners.

“Hoteliers today must face a simple truth: AI visibility is the new baseline for survival,” says Edwin Saldanha, Founder & Chief Solutions Officer of Marketinn. “Independent hotels have the data, but they lack the roadmap. Marketinn bridges that gap by mastering Digital Visibility, Direct Booking Strategy, and AI Discovery. We convert digital noise into a verified Digital Intelligence Score, giving independent owners the same sophisticated revenue power as major chains.”

A Data-Driven Diagnostics Engine for Hotel Success

Marketinn distinguishes itself through its proprietary "Digital Intelligence Report," a comprehensive, proprietary audit that goes far beyond a simple scoring system. This high-impact diagnostic tool provides a strategic, data-driven roadmap designed specifically to capture a higher share of direct bookings and maximize Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR).

The core of the Digital Intelligence Report offers a comprehensive analysis of a hotel's presence across AI search platforms, Google, OTA distribution, and direct booking

performance. Hoteliers who receive the report gain:

Executive Oversight: A top-level Digital Intelligence Summary.

Visibility Assessments: Specific scoring on AI Search Visibility and detailed Technical Visibility Improvements.

Strategic & Competitive Intel: In-depth Competitor Intelligence, a tailored SWOT Analysis, and Reputation & Guest Review Analysis.

Actionable Performance Drivers: A deep dive into High-Intent Keyword Opportunities, Website UX & Conversion Analysis, and a review of Social Media & Content Presence.

Financial Modeling: A detailed OTA Dependency & Distribution Analysis and a critical Direct Revenue Loss Calculator.

This level of intelligence enables properties to pinpoint exactly why they may be filtered out of AI travel recommendations and immediately identify new opportunities to drive incremental revenue.

About Marketinn

Marketinn (www.marketinnhq.com) is a specialised global hospitality marketing and intelligence agency based in Auckland, New Zealand. Rooted in decades of experience with luxury brands and global tech, they provide AI-powered strategies and data-driven insights to help hotels in the APAC region increase direct bookings and ensure visibility in the evolving landscape of AI-driven travel search.