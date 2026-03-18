Employment Lawyers Warn of Rise In AI-Generated Dispute Correspondence

Specialist employment law firm Edwards Sluiters says it is seeing a growing number of employees using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to draft workplace correspondence during disputes.

William Buckley, employment lawyer at Edwards Sluiters, says AI is increasingly being used to prepare emails to managers, letters raising concerns, and responses during disciplinary processes. In some cases, AI-generated material has also appeared in Statements of Problem filed with the Employment Relations Authority.

“AI can help people organise their thoughts and communicate workplace concerns more clearly,” Buckley said. “However, it also makes it easy to produce lengthy and technical correspondence that can escalate issues before a conversation has even taken place.”

Buckley says another concern is the accuracy of AI-generated legal content.

“We have seen AI-generated correspondence that misstates legal tests, incorrectly summarises court decisions, or even cites cases that do not exist.”

The issue is emerging more broadly across the legal system. In a recent decision, the Supreme Court of New Zealand criticised an applicant who submitted AI-generated material containing fabricated case citations.

Buckley says while AI can assist with drafting documents, it should not replace proper legal advice.

“AI can be a useful tool, but employers and employees still need to understand their legal obligations and seek professional advice when disputes escalate.”



About William Buckley

William is an associate employment lawyer with Edwards Sluiters - a specialist employment law firm advising employers and employees across New Zealand. The firm provides legal advice on workplace disputes, disciplinary processes, restructures, and personal grievance claims.

More information: https://employmentlawyers.co.nz/