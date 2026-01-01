How Much Does It Cost to Tile a Bathroom in NZ? (2026 Guide)

NORTH SHORE CITY

Tiling plays a huge role in both the look and durability of your bathroom. Whether you're building a new space or renovationg a bathroom, understanding the cost of tiling in New Zealand is essential for planning your renovation.

So, how much does it actually cost to tile a bathroom in NZ?

In most cases, homeowners can expect to pay:

$90 – $250+ per m² for labour

$35 – $250+ per m² for tiles

$2,500 – $12,000+ for a full bathroom

The final cost depends on a range of factors including tile type, bathroom size, waterproofing, and plumbing work.

What Affects Bathroom Tiling Costs in NZ?

Bathroom tiling costs can vary significantly depending on your choices and the complexity of the job. Here are the key factors to consider:

1. Tile Type and Material

The type of tile you choose has a major impact on your overall cost.

Ceramic tiles: $35–$80 per m² (budget-friendly and versatile)

Porcelain tiles: $60–$150 per m² (durable and popular)

Natural stone tiles: $120–$250+ per m² (premium finish)

Mosaic tiles: $40–$150 per m² (high labour cost due to detail work)

Higher-end materials not only cost more to purchase but also require more time and skill to install.

2. Bathroom Size

The larger your bathroom, the higher the total cost.

A typical NZ bathroom may require:

5–7 m² of floor tiling

12–25 m² of wall tiling

Additional tiling in shower areas

Full-height wall tiling and tiled showers will significantly increase the total cost.

3. Labour Costs in New Zealand

Labour is often the biggest cost component in bathroom tiling.

Typical tiling labour rates include:

Floor tiling: $90–$150 per m²

Wall tiling: $110–$180 per m²

Feature or mosaic tiling: $150–$250+ per m²

More complex layouts (like herringbone or large-format tiles) can increase labour costs by 20–40%.

4. Waterproofing Requirements

Waterproofing is essential in bathrooms and required under NZ building standards.

Typical cost: $800 – $2,000 per bathroom**

Walk-in tiled showers require additional waterproofing, sloping, and drainage work, which adds to the overall price.

5. Surface Preparation

Before tiling can begin, the bathroom must be properly prepared.

This can include:

Removing old tiles

Repairing damaged walls or floors

Levelling surfaces

Installing tile underlay

Estimated prep costs: $500 – $3,000 depending on the condition of your bathroom

Older homes or bathrooms with previous leaks typically require more prep work.

6. Plumbing Work

Plumbing plays a key role in bathroom renovations—especially when installing tiled showers or moving fixtures.

Typical plumbing costs include:

Shower mixer replacement: $300 – $800

Toilet replacement: $300 – $600

Moving plumbing: $800 – $2,500+

Getting plumbing done correctly before tiling is critical—fixing issues later can mean removing tiles and starting again.

Bathroom Tiling Cost Examples in NZ

Here’s what you can expect based on different renovation levels:

Budget Bathroom ($2,500 – $5,000)

Basic ceramic tiles

Limited wall tiling

Minimal prep work

Standard Bathroom ($6,000 – $10,000)

Porcelain tiles

Full shower tiling

Waterproofing included

Walk-In Shower Bathroom ($10,000 – $16,000+)

Tiled wet-area shower

Premium finishes

Plumbing upgrades

Luxury Bathroom ($16,000 – $30,000+)

Natural stone or large-format tiles

Custom layouts and niches

High-end finishes and underfloor heating

Cost to Tile a Walk-In Shower in NZ

Walk-in tiled showers are one of the most popular (and expensive) features in modern bathrooms.

Average cost: $3,000 – $7,000+

This includes:

Floor and wall tiling

Waterproofing

Drainage work

Plumbing adjustments

Is Bathroom Tiling Worth the Cost?

Absolutely. Quality tiling:

Increases your home’s value

Improves waterproofing and durability

Creates a modern, high-end finish

Reduces long-term maintenance

It’s one of the best investments you can make in a bathroom renovation.

Do You Need a Plumber When Tiling a Bathroom?

Yes—especially if your project involves:

Installing a new shower

Replacing tapware

Moving fixtures

Updating drainage

A licensed NZ plumber ensures everything behind your tiles is compliant, leak-free, and built to last.

Final Thoughts

Here’s a quick summary of bathroom tiling costs in NZ:

Tiles: $35 – $250+ per m²

Labour: $90 – $250+ per m²

Full bathroom: $2,500 – $12,000+

Walk-in shower: $3,000 – $7,000+

The total cost will depend on your design, materials, and the complexity of your renovation.

Need Help With Your Bathroom Renovation?

At Extreme Plumbing NZ, we work alongside tilers and builders to ensure all plumbing is completed to the highest standard before tiling begins.

From simple upgrades to full north shore bathroom renovations, our team ensures everything behind the tiles is installed correctly—so your bathroom looks great and performs for years to come.