How Much Does It Cost to Tile a Bathroom in NZ? (2026 Guide)
Thursday 19 March 2026, 7:27AM
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Tiling plays a huge role in both the look and durability of your bathroom. Whether you're building a new space or renovationg a bathroom, understanding the cost of tiling in New Zealand is essential for planning your renovation.
So, how much does it actually cost to tile a bathroom in NZ?
In most cases, homeowners can expect to pay:
- $90 – $250+ per m² for labour
- $35 – $250+ per m² for tiles
- $2,500 – $12,000+ for a full bathroom
The final cost depends on a range of factors including tile type, bathroom size, waterproofing, and plumbing work.
What Affects Bathroom Tiling Costs in NZ?
Bathroom tiling costs can vary significantly depending on your choices and the complexity of the job. Here are the key factors to consider:
1. Tile Type and Material
The type of tile you choose has a major impact on your overall cost.
- Ceramic tiles: $35–$80 per m² (budget-friendly and versatile)
- Porcelain tiles: $60–$150 per m² (durable and popular)
- Natural stone tiles: $120–$250+ per m² (premium finish)
- Mosaic tiles: $40–$150 per m² (high labour cost due to detail work)
Higher-end materials not only cost more to purchase but also require more time and skill to install.
2. Bathroom Size
The larger your bathroom, the higher the total cost.
A typical NZ bathroom may require:
- 5–7 m² of floor tiling
- 12–25 m² of wall tiling
Additional tiling in shower areas
Full-height wall tiling and tiled showers will significantly increase the total cost.
3. Labour Costs in New Zealand
Labour is often the biggest cost component in bathroom tiling.
Typical tiling labour rates include:
- Floor tiling: $90–$150 per m²
- Wall tiling: $110–$180 per m²
- Feature or mosaic tiling: $150–$250+ per m²
More complex layouts (like herringbone or large-format tiles) can increase labour costs by 20–40%.
4. Waterproofing Requirements
Waterproofing is essential in bathrooms and required under NZ building standards.
- Typical cost: $800 – $2,000 per bathroom**
Walk-in tiled showers require additional waterproofing, sloping, and drainage work, which adds to the overall price.
5. Surface Preparation
Before tiling can begin, the bathroom must be properly prepared.
This can include:
- Removing old tiles
- Repairing damaged walls or floors
- Levelling surfaces
- Installing tile underlay
- Estimated prep costs: $500 – $3,000 depending on the condition of your bathroom
Older homes or bathrooms with previous leaks typically require more prep work.
6. Plumbing Work
Plumbing plays a key role in bathroom renovations—especially when installing tiled showers or moving fixtures.
Typical plumbing costs include:
- Shower mixer replacement: $300 – $800
- Toilet replacement: $300 – $600
- Moving plumbing: $800 – $2,500+
Getting plumbing done correctly before tiling is critical—fixing issues later can mean removing tiles and starting again.
Bathroom Tiling Cost Examples in NZ
Here’s what you can expect based on different renovation levels:
Budget Bathroom ($2,500 – $5,000)
- Basic ceramic tiles
- Limited wall tiling
- Minimal prep work
Standard Bathroom ($6,000 – $10,000)
- Porcelain tiles
- Full shower tiling
- Waterproofing included
Walk-In Shower Bathroom ($10,000 – $16,000+)
- Tiled wet-area shower
- Premium finishes
- Plumbing upgrades
Luxury Bathroom ($16,000 – $30,000+)
- Natural stone or large-format tiles
- Custom layouts and niches
- High-end finishes and underfloor heating
Cost to Tile a Walk-In Shower in NZ
Walk-in tiled showers are one of the most popular (and expensive) features in modern bathrooms.
Average cost: $3,000 – $7,000+
This includes:
- Floor and wall tiling
- Waterproofing
- Drainage work
- Plumbing adjustments
Is Bathroom Tiling Worth the Cost?
Absolutely. Quality tiling:
- Increases your home’s value
- Improves waterproofing and durability
- Creates a modern, high-end finish
- Reduces long-term maintenance
It’s one of the best investments you can make in a bathroom renovation.
Do You Need a Plumber When Tiling a Bathroom?
Yes—especially if your project involves:
- Installing a new shower
- Replacing tapware
- Moving fixtures
- Updating drainage
A licensed NZ plumber ensures everything behind your tiles is compliant, leak-free, and built to last.
Final Thoughts
Here’s a quick summary of bathroom tiling costs in NZ:
- Tiles: $35 – $250+ per m²
- Labour: $90 – $250+ per m²
- Full bathroom: $2,500 – $12,000+
- Walk-in shower: $3,000 – $7,000+
The total cost will depend on your design, materials, and the complexity of your renovation.
Need Help With Your Bathroom Renovation?
At Extreme Plumbing NZ, we work alongside tilers and builders to ensure all plumbing is completed to the highest standard before tiling begins.
From simple upgrades to full north shore bathroom renovations, our team ensures everything behind the tiles is installed correctly—so your bathroom looks great and performs for years to come.