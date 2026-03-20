Autumn Events in Auckland Near Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites
Friday 20 March 2026, 4:17PM
By Media PA
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Auckland comes alive from April through to early winter with a vibrant mix of cultural festivals, live performances, and creative events. For visitors planning a stay, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a comfortable and convenient base, with easy access to the city’s top venues and attractions.
Here are some of the standout events happening from the start of April:
- World of Cultures Festival (March 21- April 5)
- Location: Various locations across Auckland
- Kicking off the month, this citywide celebration showcases Auckland’s incredible cultural diversity. Visitors can explore international food, music, dance, and traditions through a variety of free and family-friendly events held across the region.
- Dreamer Indoor Light Festival (3 to 12 April)
- Location: New Zealand International Convention Centre
- This immersive experience transforms indoor spaces into a glowing, interactive environment. It is a visually striking event that appeals to all ages.
- Autumn Armageddon Expo (25 to 27 April)
- Location: Auckland Showgrounds
- One of Auckland’s largest pop culture events, Armageddon brings together fans of gaming, comics, film, and cosplay. Expect special guests, interactive exhibits, and plenty of entertainment throughout the weekend.
- Taite Music Prize (29 April)
- Location: Q Theatre
- This respected event celebrates outstanding New Zealand music, recognising albums that show creativity and artistic depth. It is a highlight for music lovers and industry insiders alike.
- New Zealand International Comedy Festival (1-24 May)
- Location: Multiple venues including SkyCity Theatre and The Civic
- Taking over venues across the city, this festival delivers weeks of laughter with local and international comedians performing stand up, improv, and more.
- Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi o Tāmaki (12-17 May)
- Location: Aotea Centre
- A major cultural highlight, this festival features renowned authors and thinkers from New Zealand and around the world. Attendees can enjoy talks, panel discussions, and workshops in a lively and inspiring atmosphere.
- Auckland Festival of Photography (29 May - 14 June)
- Location: Various galleries across Auckland
- Closing out the season, this festival transforms Auckland into a citywide gallery. Exhibitions and installations highlight powerful visual storytelling from both emerging and established photographers.
With such a diverse calendar of events, there is something for every visitor to enjoy. Staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites places you close to the heart of the action, while offering a relaxing retreat at the end of a busy day exploring Auckland.
Contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites
info@abf.net.nz
0508 899 699
https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz
Contact MediaPA
027 458 7724
phillip@mediapa.co.nz