Autumn Events in Auckland Near Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Auckland comes alive from April through to early winter with a vibrant mix of cultural festivals, live performances, and creative events. For visitors planning a stay, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a comfortable and convenient base, with easy access to the city’s top venues and attractions.

Here are some of the standout events happening from the start of April:

World of Cultures Festival (March 21- April 5)

Location: Various locations across Auckland

Kicking off the month, this citywide celebration showcases Auckland’s incredible cultural diversity. Visitors can explore international food, music, dance, and traditions through a variety of free and family-friendly events held across the region.

Dreamer Indoor Light Festival (3 to 12 April)

Location: New Zealand International Convention Centre

This immersive experience transforms indoor spaces into a glowing, interactive environment. It is a visually striking event that appeals to all ages.

Autumn Armageddon Expo (25 to 27 April)

Location: Auckland Showgrounds

One of Auckland’s largest pop culture events, Armageddon brings together fans of gaming, comics, film, and cosplay. Expect special guests, interactive exhibits, and plenty of entertainment throughout the weekend.

Taite Music Prize (29 April)

Location: Q Theatre

This respected event celebrates outstanding New Zealand music, recognising albums that show creativity and artistic depth. It is a highlight for music lovers and industry insiders alike.

New Zealand International Comedy Festival (1-24 May)

Location: Multiple venues including SkyCity Theatre and The Civic

Taking over venues across the city, this festival delivers weeks of laughter with local and international comedians performing stand up, improv, and more.

Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi o Tāmaki (12-17 May)

Location: Aotea Centre

A major cultural highlight, this festival features renowned authors and thinkers from New Zealand and around the world. Attendees can enjoy talks, panel discussions, and workshops in a lively and inspiring atmosphere.

Auckland Festival of Photography (29 May - 14 June)

Location: Various galleries across Auckland

Closing out the season, this festival transforms Auckland into a citywide gallery. Exhibitions and installations highlight powerful visual storytelling from both emerging and established photographers.

With such a diverse calendar of events, there is something for every visitor to enjoy. Staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites places you close to the heart of the action, while offering a relaxing retreat at the end of a busy day exploring Auckland.

Contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

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027 458 7724

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