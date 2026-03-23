Demand for Flood Risk Assessments Surges in Property Sales

Auckland property sellers are increasingly commissioning flood risk assessments before listing their homes, as council flood mapping begins to influence buyer behaviour.

Engineering and surveying consultancy Tripp Andrews says enquiries about flooding on residential properties have tripled in recent months, with many requests now coming from real estate agents preparing properties for sale.

According to Tripp Andrews Director of Engineering Jack MacDonald, the increase is largely driven by buyers checking Auckland Council flood hazard maps during the due diligence process.

“When a property is flagged on the council’s flood mapping system - whether that’s a floodplain or an overland flow path - it can immediately raise concerns for buyers,” MacDonald says.

“In many cases people see that map information and assume the worst. Our role is to analyse the data and explain what that flood hazard actually means for the property.”

MacDonald says the assessments are increasingly being commissioned before a property goes to market, allowing agents and sellers to provide clear information upfront.

“If buyers see a flood hazard on a property and there’s no explanation available, that can create friction in the sales process,” he says.

“People understandably worry they’re buying a property with a flooding problem, and some will walk away from the deal entirely.”

Providing a professional flood assessment can help answer those concerns before they derail a sale.

“It gives the buyer the answer to the question before they object and walk away,” MacDonald says.

The reports help clarify what the flood mapping actually means in practical terms. While a property may appear on council flood maps, the assessment looks at the level of hazard identified in the data - which can range from low to very high flood hazard depending on factors such as flood depth and water flow.

By analysing this information alongside the layout of the property and the surrounding catchment, the report helps determine whether the mapped hazard is likely to pose a real risk to the home or whether the impact is minimal.