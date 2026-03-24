NZ Business Connect Welcomes Offsite Admin – Hamilton-Based Virtual Assistant Agency Supporting Busy Business Owners

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome new member Offsite Admin, a Hamilton-based virtual assistant agency helping small businesses stay organised, efficient, and in control of their operations.

Founded five years ago by Ruby McPhail, Offsite Admin was built from a desire to create flexibility while still delivering meaningful value to business owners. After having her second child, Ruby set out to build a business that allowed her to be present for family life while using her skills to support others. Recognising that many business owners are highly skilled in their trade but stretched thin when it comes to administration, she saw an opportunity to step in and make a real difference.

Today, Offsite Admin specialises in bookkeeping and business administration, with a strong focus on trades. Their services include Xero management, bank reconciliations, invoicing, and bill preparation, alongside operational support such as inbox management, site scheduling, and job management software. By working across both the numbers and the day-to-day operations, the team provides clients with a clearer understanding of how their business is performing while freeing up valuable time.

The business supports a wide range of clients, including builders, tradespeople, property developers, farmers, and professional service providers. Many clients rely on Offsite Admin to streamline their processes and reduce the administrative load that often builds up behind the scenes.

A key point of difference is their boutique structure. With a small, consistent team, clients work with the same people who understand their business, systems, and goals. This leads to more accurate work, faster turnaround times, and advice that is tailored rather than generic.

The team is led by Ruby McPhail, supported by Monique Gamble, who specialises in bookkeeping for the building and construction sector, and Michelle Reed, who brings extensive experience in accounts and administration.

Offsite Admin focuses on helping business owners reclaim their time, reduce stress, and gain clarity over their operations, aligning closely with the practical, relationship-driven values of NZ Business Connect.

Contact Offsite Admin

ruby@offsiteadmin.co.nz

021 022 87901

https://www.offsiteadmin.co.nz/contact/

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz