NZ Business Connect Delivers Another Great Night of Connection and Insight At 24th March Event In Hamilton

A packed venue marked the latest NZ Business Connect event in Hamilton, held at The Cook, on Tuesday night bringing together a vibrant mix of local business owners, professionals, and community leaders for an evening of connection and insight.

The NZ Business Connect team extends sincere thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the positive energy in the room. Events like these continue to highlight the strength of Hamilton’s business community and the value of creating spaces where relationships can grow naturally.

A special acknowledgement goes to Robyn Owen from Vital Balance and Ravinder Singh from Green Horn NZ for their sponsorship and support in making the evening possible. Robyn also impressed attendees with an exclusive offer available on the night and is extending an NZ Business Connect members only 10% discount (T&Cs apply). Green Horn NZ showcased their new Mango Blast craft soda, offering a refreshing introduction to their latest product. Appreciation is also extended to Chris Rollitt and the team at The Cook for hosting the event and providing a fantastic venue as they launched their new corporate menu.

The evening’s guest speaker, Vanessa Williams, General Manager of Love the Centre, delivered an engaging and insightful presentation focused on the ongoing work to position Hamilton’s CBD as a destination experience. Vanessa shared how thoughtful marketing and collaboration between businesses can significantly increase foot traffic and enhance the overall visitor journey.

One key takeaway was the concept of multiple touchpoints within a single visit to the city. Vanessa illustrated how a simple outing can evolve into a richer experience, such as attending a theatre show, enjoying dinner beforehand, picking up flowers along the way, and finishing with a drink after. This layered approach not only benefits individual businesses but strengthens the appeal of the CBD as a whole.

With momentum continuing to build with a fast-growing membership, attention now turns to NZ Business Connect’s biggest event of the year on May 5, a night focused on social giving and community impact and the launch of a new social giving platform where the guest speaker will be Roni Albert who is the CEO of Waikato Women’s Refuge.

For those who want to get involved or learn more, the NZ Business Connect team welcomes you to reach out.

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay – CEO & Founder

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

https://nzbusinessconnect.co.nz/

