Orthotic House Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Mobility and Strengthening Communities Across Aotearoa

Orthotic House is proud to mark a significant milestone of 20 years of delivering innovative, patient-centred orthotic services to communities across the central and eastern North Island. What began as a small clinic on Lake Road in Hamilton - instantly recognised for its iconic bright green letterbox - has evolved into a multi-clinic, region-spanning service provider known for their manaakitanga, deep centred experience, innovation, and exceptional client care.

Founded by Janeen Laimbeer and Colin Storey, Orthotic House opened its doors with a clear mission: to make high-quality orthotic care accessible, personal, and grounded in clinical excellence.

“Despite us both having a wealth of experience in our specific fields, when we first started Orthotic House, it was just a couple of clinical rooms and that unforgettable green letterbox,” says Janeen “But even then, we were driven by the desire to build a service where patients felt genuinely supported and where our team could create solutions that truly changed lives.”

As clinical demand soon outstripped the original space, Orthotic House expanded further down Lake Road into larger premises. While the famous bright green letterbox couldn’t make the shift, it was so highly recognised that replica signage was proudly installed at the new clinic’s entrance. This swift growth now supporting 5 Orthotic Clinicians, was an early sign of the deep trust and loyalty shared between Orthotic House, the hauora community, and its patients - some of whom had been supported by Colin as an Orthotist of 54 years long before Orthotic House officially opened its doors.

One such client Mark Liddle says “I’ve always deeply appreciated the assistance and expertise of the team at Orthotic House. What truly stands out is how they blend exceptional technical skill with genuine, heartfelt care - nothing is ever too much trouble for them.

Recently, I’ve taken up competitive Para table tennis, and I simply wouldn’t have been able to pursue it without their guidance. Their involvement hasn’t just kept me moving; it’s opened doors, lifted my confidence, and genuinely improved my quality of life.”

Expanding Access to Care Across the North Island

Following success in the Waikato, Orthotic House secured the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board orthotics contract in 2018, opening dedicated clinical rooms with custom manufacturing services in the region and significantly expanding access to specialist care.

“Every region deserves reliable, high-quality orthotic services,” says Colin. “Expanding into Hawke’s Bay and supporting another regional community is hugely rewarding”

To ensure equitable access, Orthotic House has established a growing network of outreach clinics in Matamata, Te Kuiti, Thames, Huntly, Tokoroa, Taupo and Waipukurau, reducing travel barriers for rural and regional patients and strengthening continuity of care.

Most recently, in late 2025, Orthotic House took over orthotic services for the Lakes District, opening permanent clinical rooms staffed with an onsite clinical orthotist / prosthetist - further extending their footprint and impact.

Two Decades of Innovation and Expertise

Throughout its growth, Orthotic House has remained committed to blending clinical experience with modern technology and innovative solutions. From custom orthotics and bracing to personalised mobility support, the team is known for creative problem-solving and a warm, client-first approach.

“Innovation is important, but experience is what allows us to turn technology into the right outcome for each person,” says Storey. “Our team has decades of combined expertise, and that shows in the results we see every day.”

A Future Built on Community Trust and Continued Growth

As Orthotic House celebrates 20 years, the founders credit their success to the people who’ve made the journey possible - patients, partners, clinicians, and community supporters.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the trust communities have placed in us,” Laimbeer reflects. “We’re excited for the next 20 years - continuing to grow, innovate, and deliver care that helps people move with confidence and live life to the fullest.”

For media enquiries:

Orthotic House

Taryn@orthotichouse.co.nz

021 224 8624