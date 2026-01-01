The Changing Shape of Hamilton's Central City

Hamilton's central city is on the move and I mean that literally! Every time I zip through the central city in my Suzuki Fronx, I am reminded just how much is happening right now. Cranes are up, buildings are rising, and the shape of our city centre is shifting in ways that are exciting, energising and reflective of New Zealand’s fastest growing city.

From the Ferrybank Regatta development to the Hamilton Central Library, Perry's development, Garden Place's Pascoes Building, the fourth building of Union Square and the upcoming Anglesea Medical precinct, our central city is not just growing, it is evolving. What excites me most is that this transformation is about so much more than bricks and mortar. Yes, business remains at the heart of it all, but we are also moving toward a more experience-led central city, one that welcomes more people, more services, and more reasons to come in, stay longer, and rediscover the central city all over again.

Let me take you on a little tour of what's got underway, because the list is fabulous!

The Barton Street corner redevelopment is bringing a dynamic mix of hospitality, retail and office space to the city, due for completion in 2026. Nearby, Hinemoa Apartments will deliver 42 much-needed entry-level one and two-bedroom units also due in 2026, adding to the growing residential community right in the heart of the city.

Union Square Building B, the fourth of six planned buildings, is on track for completion in Q4 2026, welcoming major tenants Tetra Pak and Aecom into the precinct. Over on Victoria Street, the 500 Victoria Street office building is getting a full transformation, including an external reclad and end-of-trip facilities, similarly, Norris Ward McKinnon House, the impressive seven-storied landmark, is being redeveloped with end-of-trip facilities and a fresh new lease on life, both to be completed in 2026.

The Pascoes Building on the corner of Garden Place and Victoria Street is another exciting retail and office development to be completed in 2026 and featuring some beautiful historic touches, it will reinstate itself as a landmark building in the area. Works are also underway to improve the Hamilton Central Library with a new fascia creating a positive impact in Garden Place. And for those who love a bit of luxury, Hamilton’s tallest building soon to be home to the Pullman Hotel, is going to be an absolute game-changer, a 4.5-star development with 200+ rooms, on track to be opened at the end of 2026.

North Bloc is another development being watched with interest as it changes the landscape, with three levels fully occupied by Fonterra to be finished in 2026 and also in the Stark Properties portfolio the former Federated Farmers Block has development plans in progress promising an exciting future for the area!

On the health and wellbeing front, 121 Anglesea Street is bringing a new orthopaedic medical facility to the CBD in 2026, and the 19 Knox Street extension to Anglesea Hospital, featuring day surgery and operating rooms, is set for completion in 2028. It is awesome to see world-class medical services planting firm roots in our central city.

It truly is an exciting time to witness how our central city is evolving to accommodate more people, more businesses, and more experiences. Every time I drive through, I spot something new, something progressing, something that makes me proud of what we are building together here in Hamilton.

As always, head to lovethecentre.co.nz for all the latest happenings - Love the Centre - Driven by Winger Motors Hamilton.

Vanessa Williams

General Manager

Hamilton Central Business Association

Phone 07 838 3905

Mobile 0224 140 780

www.hamiltoncentral.co.nz