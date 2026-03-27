Auckland's Romance Bookstore Enamoured Books Turns One - Inviting Readers to Romanticise Their Lives

AUCKLAND

One year after opening its doors and igniting a love affair with romance reading in Auckland, Enamoured Books is celebrating its first birthday with a community event designed to help people slow down, indulge in stories, and romanticise the everyday.



On Saturday 11 April, from 10am–5pm, the Remuera bookstore will transform into the cosy book-lover experience many readers dream of — sipping coffee while browsing shelves of romance novels, discovering new authors, and treating themselves to a stack of stories to take home.

For one day only, visitors will be able to purchase coffee from a special in-store Enamoured Books cart, with the experience beautifully styled by Babylon, creating a lush bookshop moment where visitors can enjoy a coffee in an elevated, cosy setting while discovering their next great love story.



The first 50 guests to purchase a romance book on the day will receive a curated goodie bag filled with indulgences for book lovers, including gorgeous romance books and products from brands such as Karen Murrell, Maebel, Saint Beauty, No Ugly, The Beauty Hub and Babylon.

Shoppers will also have access to limited-edition Enamoured tote bags and the chance to win back the entire book haul they purchase on the day.

The focus remains on creating a relaxed experience where visitors can browse at their own pace — taking a quiet moment to immerse themselves in stories while romanticising their everyday lives. However, staff will be available throughout the day to help readers discover their next favourite title and guide them through the many sub-genres of romance.



But the celebration is about more than a birthday — it’s about the community that has grown around the store. “Opening Enamoured was my dream, but what has happened over the past year has been even bigger than I imagined,” says founder Ruby Wallace.

“We’ve created a space where people can talk about romance books openly, ask questions, and explore the genre without shame. The community that has formed here is incredibly special.”

“We’ve seen people make friends at our events while standing in line, browsing the same section, or chatting about their favourite books. Some of the regulars who now come in together actually met here for the first time.”



A Safe Space for Romance Readers

Since launching, Enamoured has become one of the few bookstores in New Zealand dedicated entirely to romance — a genre that has seen a global resurgence in recent years.

But for Wallace, the store’s mission goes beyond selling books.

“Romance novels have long been written by women, for women, and there’s a strong focus on female pleasure and emotional connection within these stories,” she says.

“For a long time people felt embarrassed about reading romance. Many of us remember secretly borrowing our mum’s Mills & Boon books. Now readers are proudly displaying them on their shelves, discussing them online, and building communities around them.”

Alongside celebrating the genre, the store also takes a thoughtful approach to guidance, helping readers understand sub-genres, themes, and trigger warnings so they can choose books that are right for them.

The bookstore champions a sex-positive, shame-free environment, encouraging readers to explore the genre in a way that feels comfortable.

“Pleasure is subjective, and romance books can actually be a really positive tool for people to understand their own boundaries, interests, and fantasies,” Wallace explains.

“Whether someone prefers sweet love stories or something spicier, the most important thing is that they feel safe exploring it.”



Breaking Down the Misconceptions

Part of Enamoured’s mission is also to challenge common misconceptions about darker romance sub-genres.

“There’s often an assumption that darker books exist purely for shock value,” Wallace says.

“But when you read them in full context, they’re still romance stories — relationships built on care, trust and connection. The intensity may be part of the narrative, but the emotional relationship remains the centre of the story.”

The store encourages readers to take ownership of their reading journey — learning about trigger warnings, understanding what themes they are comfortable with, and exploring the genre at their own pace.

“Sexual empowerment is about autonomy and education,” Wallace says.

“We want people to feel confident making choices about what they read.”

Encouraging Responsible Reading

While Enamoured is proudly a sex-positive and shame-free space, the bookstore also places strong emphasis on age guidance and responsible reading.

Wallace says building a healthy reading culture means ensuring readers understand the themes within the books they choose.

“We absolutely welcome young adult readers into the store and want them to feel comfortable exploring the romance genre,” she says.

“But we are also very clear that some books contain mature themes and are recommended for readers 16+. Education and transparency are really important to us.”

For books containing darker or more explicit themes, Enamoured provides clear messaging and encourages readers to review content guidance before purchasing.

“In those cases we clearly note that the book is recommended for readers over 16. Trigger warnings are included inside the books and on our website, and if anyone has questions they are always welcome to reach out for guidance.”

The approach reflects the store’s broader philosophy — empowering readers with knowledge rather than gatekeeping the genre.

“One of the most important parts of sexual empowerment is autonomy,” Wallace says.

“That includes understanding what you’re comfortable with and feeling confident making decisions about what you read.”



Romanticising the Everyday

For Wallace, the first birthday event is about returning to the magic of the store’s opening day — and celebrating the community that has embraced the concept.

“At Enamoured we always say we want people to romanticise their lives,” she says.

“That might look like taking an hour to sit with a coffee and a book, treating yourself to a story that makes you feel something, or simply finding a space where you feel seen and understood.”

“One year on, that dream is still at the heart of everything we do.”

EVENT DETAILS

Enamoured Books First Birthday Celebration

Date: Saturday 11 April

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Enamoured Books, 346 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland

On the day:

• Coffee cart experience inside the store from 10am – 2pm

• First 50 guests to purchase a romance book receive a curated goodie bag

• Limited edition Enamoured tote bags

• Chance to win back your book haul

• A celebration of romance reading and community

About Enamoured Books

Enamoured Books was founded with a simple yet powerful mission: to create a space where romance lovers can indulge in their passion for reading without judgement.

Romance books are more than just stories — they are an escape, a form of empowerment, and a way to explore love in all its forms.

The store offers an extensive selection of romance titles spanning contemporary love stories, rom-coms, fantasy romance and spicier reads, celebrating diversity and inclusivity across the genre.

At Enamoured, every reader is invited to step into their own love story — romanticising life, embracing their interests, and connecting with a vibrant community of fellow book lovers.

enamouredbooks.co.nz

Follow Enamoured Books on social media

Instagram: @enamouredbooks

Facebook: @enamouredbooks

TikTok: @enamoured.books

