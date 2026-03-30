Ace High Motor Inn Guide: What's On in Hawke's Bay (April to June)

Autumn and early winter are a fantastic time to visit Hawke’s Bay, with a steady line-up of events across Napier and the wider region. Whether you’re after live entertainment, markets, or cultural experiences, there is always something happening within easy reach of Ace High Motor Inn.

April: Festivals, Exhibitions and Live Entertainment

April kicks off with some of the region’s most popular annual events:

The Extravaganza Fair (3–6 April) – a vibrant, family-friendly festival with food trucks, market stalls, and live entertainment at Anderson Park

Hidden in History: Trailblazing Women of Hawke’s Bay (running until 19 April) – a free exhibition highlighting influential local women at MTG Hawke’s Bay

The King of Pop – Michael Jackson Concert Experience (24 April) – a high-energy tribute show celebrating one of the world’s most iconic performers



April offers a strong mix of outdoor events and indoor entertainment, ideal for both families and couples.

May: Markets, Music and Local Experiences

May brings a slightly slower pace, with a focus on lifestyle and community events:

Napier Urban Farmers’ Market (every Saturday, ongoing) – a must-visit for fresh produce, local food, and artisan goods

Wine, Books and More (from 20 May, ongoing) – relaxed social evenings combining literature and local flavour

A variety of workshops, live music, and small group events across Napier and Hastings



These events offer visitors a chance to experience Hawke’s Bay like a local.

June: Live Shows and Winter Culture

As winter sets in, June still delivers standout events and indoor experiences:

Best of the Boss – Bruce Springsteen Experience (6 June) – a full-scale tribute concert celebrating classic hits

Napier Live Poets (from 2 June, ongoing) – creative spoken word sessions in a relaxed setting

Shockwave: Hawke’s Bay’s Great Quake, 1931 (running throughout June) – an immersive exhibition at MTG Hawke’s Bay



June is perfect for those looking to enjoy Hawke’s Bay’s arts and culture scene at a slower pace.

Stay Close to It All

From major events like The Extravaganza Fair and the Michael Jackson tribute show to markets, exhibitions, and live performances, Hawke’s Bay offers something for everyone this season.

Ace High Motor Inn provides a convenient and comfortable base, with easy access to Napier, Hastings, and all the events happening across the region.

Contact Us:

+64 6 843 3109

0800 270 361

www.acehigh.co.nz

info@acehigh.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz