The Buyers Driving New Builds in Cambridge

A wide range of buyers are driving new home construction across Cambridge, shaping the town’s expanding subdivisions and the types of homes being built.

From investors and downsizers to professional families and rural buyers, this mix of demand is influencing everything from design features to community layout. As a result, new developments are increasingly being tailored to support modern lifestyles, with a focus on convenience, connectivity and long-term liveability.

Local builder Davies Homes says this diversity of buyers is playing a key role in sustaining building activity across Cambridge, including within developments such as Bridleways Estate.

Investors

Investors continue to play a strong role in new build activity. At Bridleways Estate alone, Davies Homes currently has seven investment homes under construction, highlighting the level of investor interest in future-focused developments.

The subdivision’s development standards are a key driver for this group. Green living covenants, including solar systems and EV chargers, are helping future-proof new builds and attract buyers focused on long-term value.

Empty Nesters

Empty nesters are another significant group building new homes. Many in this segment are less affected by short-term economic cycles, often building using equity from existing homes rather than relying solely on new borrowing.

At Bridleways Estate, security and community design are important considerations for this group. Features such as camera systems throughout the development linked to local police, along with wide footpaths and pedestrian-friendly streets, contribute to a sense of safety and ease of living.

Combined with low-maintenance homes in a convenient location, this supports the lock-and-leave lifestyle that appeals to many downsizers.

Professional Couples and Families

Professional couples and families upgrading from older homes are also a key driver of new builds. With existing equity behind them, this group is often able to reduce reliance on high levels of borrowing.

At Bridleways Estate, the wider neighbourhood is a key part of the appeal. The subdivision includes wide walkways, safe pedestrian and cycle pathways, landscaped green spaces and Papatakohe Park - promoted as the largest playground in the Waipā district.

Located just minutes from State Highway 1, Cambridge’s town centre and local schools, the development offers a combination of lifestyle, convenience and outdoor space that continues to attract this group.

Rural Families Continue to Build

Outside of subdivisions, rural and farming families remain an important part of building activity for Davies Homes.

In regions like Waikato, farming continues to influence demand. Activity from this group can fluctuate depending on rural economic conditions and farming payouts, which are currently strong.

A Market Supported by Diverse Buyers

What Davies Homes is seeing is a market supported by multiple buyer groups, each with different motivations.

Because these groups respond to different economic conditions, building demand does not rely on a single segment. Even during broader construction slowdowns, activity from one group can help offset declines in another, supporting a more consistent pipeline of work for builders operating across multiple sectors.