Easter at The Cardrona, A School Holiday Adventure Like No Other

When it comes to keeping the kids entertained, off screens, and genuinely excited to get outdoors, finding the right activity can be a challenge. That’s where The Cardrona stands out. Set in the heart of the stunning Cardrona Valley, this is more than just an activity, it’s a full experience that ticks every box for families, groups, and visiting travellers.

1. Adventure That Actually Suits Everyone

One of the biggest wins for families is flexibility.

Whether it’s:

Horse trekking for a slower, scenic journey

Quad biking for a bit of adrenaline

Or buggy experiences for younger riders



There’s something for different ages, confidence levels, and interests. It means families can share the same adventure without anyone feeling left out or overwhelmed.

2. Real High Country Access You Don’t Get Anywhere Else

This isn’t a theme park or a controlled track. You’re out on genuine high country farmland.

Think:

Rolling hills and open valleys

River crossings and farm tracks

Expansive alpine views in every direction



It feels authentic, spacious, and uniquely New Zealand, which is exactly what visitors are looking for.

See tour options here; www.thecardrona.co.nz/family

3. It’s Guided, Safe, and Genuinely Easy to Enjoy

School holiday activities need to be fun, but also stress free for parents.

The Cardrona nails this with:

Experienced, down to earth guides

Clear safety briefings

Small group sizes

Beginner friendly options



Even if it’s your first time on a horse or quad bike, you’re set up to feel confident from the start.

See “The Gold Discovery Trail” here; www.cardronahorses.co.nz

4. It Gets Kids Outdoors (Without Them Complaining)

Instead of forcing a “family day out”, this is one they’ll actually talk about afterwards:

Learning to control a quad

Building confidence on a horse

Spotting animals and exploring the farm



It’s active, engaging, and memorable without trying too hard.

See; www.thecardrona.co.nz/off-road-buggy

5. Autumn in April Takes It to Another Level

While The Cardrona is a year round destination, the Easter school holidays in April are something special.

Autumn in the Cardrona Valley brings:

Golden tussocks and rich seasonal colours

Crisp, clear mornings and mild afternoons

Fewer crowds compared to peak winter

Perfect conditions for riding and exploring



The landscape shifts into warm tones of gold and amber, creating a completely different feel to the bright greens of summer or the snow covered winter months.

The Takeaway

If you’re looking for a school holiday activity that blends adventure, scenery and ease, The Cardrona delivers. During the Easter autumn period, the mix of colour, calm and experience is hard to beat, especially for families visiting near Wānaka or Queenstown.

Contact The Cardrona

info@thecardrona.co.nz

+64 3 443 1228

https://thecardrona.co.nz/



Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz