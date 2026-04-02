Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites Is a Reliable Choice for the Easter School Holidays in Auckland

Right Where You Want to Be

The Easter school holidays should feel easy, not overplanned. Staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn puts you right in the middle of Newmarket, so you can step out and find something to do without turning it into a full day mission. It is the kind of location that makes everything feel just that little bit more relaxed.

Built-In Entertainment (Yes, Really)

One of the best parts of staying here is how close you are to Westfield Newmarket. During the school holidays, it is packed with activities that make keeping the kids entertained surprisingly easy. There are interactive zones like LEGO building stations, creative craft areas, and themed experiences that change each holiday period. Add in arcade games, virtual reality experiences, and the cinema showing the latest family films, and you have a mix of options that can fill an afternoon or an entire day without anyone getting bored.

Keeping It Simple for Everyone

We all know holidays with kids can go either way. The difference is having options close by. Whether it is a quick snack, a proper family meal, or somewhere for the kids to burn off energy, it is all within reach. No long drives, no complicated plans, just easy choices when you need them.

A Space to Come Back To

After a busy day out, having somewhere comfortable to land makes all the difference. The rooms are spacious and set up so you can properly relax. There is space for everyone, which means fewer squabbles and more time to unwind.

Slow Mornings Made Easy

Mornings feel a lot smoother when breakfast is already sorted. With options available on site, you can take your time, get everyone fed, and ease into the day without rushing around looking for somewhere to eat.

When You Feel Like Exploring

If you do feel like venturing out, you are only minutes from some of Auckland’s favourites. Auckland Domain is perfect for a run around, the Auckland War Memorial Museum adds a bit of learning into the mix, and the Auckland CBD is close enough for a change of pace.

The Kind of Stay That Feels Easy

At the end of the day, it is about having a place that makes the holidays feel simple and enjoyable. Best Western Newmarket Inn does exactly that. Less stress, more fun, and plenty of little moments that make the Easter break one to remember.

Contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz