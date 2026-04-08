NZ Business Connect Welcomes New Member Hamish Paton from Waikato Assembly & Handyman – Reliable Help for Everyday Jobs

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome new member Waikato Assembly & Handyman, a locally operated service focused on helping people tackle everyday tasks around the home and workplace.

Founded in March 2026 by Hamish Paton, the business was created with a simple goal in mind: to provide practical, reliable help at a fair and reasonable price. Recognising that many people either do not have the time, tools, or support to complete smaller jobs, Hamish set out to offer a service that makes those tasks easier and stress-free.

Waikato Assembly & Handyman specialises in assembling kitset furniture, from household items through to office setups. In addition to assembly work, the business also provides general maintenance, small repairs, and rubbish removal, offering a flexible service that can adapt to a wide range of client needs. Whether it is putting together new furniture, completing minor fixes, or helping tidy up a space, the focus is on getting the job done efficiently and to a high standard.

Working with both residential and small business clients, Hamish supports customers who value reliability and straightforward service. His approach is especially helpful for those who may have limited support, ensuring no job is overlooked simply because it seems too small.

As a sole trader, Waikato Assembly & Handyman offers a personalised experience without the added costs often associated with larger companies. Clients deal directly with Hamish from start to finish, creating clear communication and consistent results.

The business is built on strong core values, including reliability, doing the job right the first time, fair and transparent pricing, and leaving every space better than it was found. Just as importantly, Hamish prides himself on being easy to deal with, making the process simple and stress-free for every client.

With a practical, honest approach and a commitment to helping others, Waikato Assembly & Handyman reflects the down-to-earth, solution-focused values of NZ Business Connect.

Contact Hamish today!

hamishpaton@waikatoassemblyandhandyman.com

021 0233 4007

Facebook

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

info@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz