NZ Business Connect Introduces New Member Hetul Majmundar – Commercial Property Specialist with NAI Harcourts

NZ Business Connect is pleased to introduce new member Hetul Majmundar, a commercial real estate salesperson with NAI Harcourts, focused on helping clients navigate property opportunities with confidence and clarity.

Starting his real estate career in early 2026, Hetul entered the commercial property sector with a strong interest in property, investment, and long-term wealth creation. His approach is driven by a genuine desire to understand client goals and connect them with the right opportunities, whether that is securing a premises, growing a portfolio, or making strategic investment decisions.

Hetul specialises in commercial property sales and leasing, working across retail and office spaces as well as investment opportunities. He also supports landlords and tenants with tailored property solutions, ensuring both parties achieve outcomes that align with their objectives. By working closely with business owners, investors, developers, and franchise operators, he is building a strong network within the commercial property space.

While in the early stages of his career, Hetul is backed by the experienced team at NAI Harcourts, giving his clients access to established market knowledge, proven systems, and industry expertise. This combination of fresh perspective and strong organisational support allows him to deliver a professional and reliable service from the outset.

A key focus for Hetul is building genuine, long-term relationships. Rather than approaching property as a transaction, he prioritises clear communication, personalised service, and understanding the full picture behind each client’s goals. This relationship-driven approach ensures clients feel supported throughout the process and confident in their decisions.

His core values of integrity, professionalism, and commitment underpin every interaction, along with a strong growth mindset as he continues to develop his skills and industry knowledge.

As he establishes himself in the commercial property market, Hetul Majmundar reflects the forward-thinking and relationship-focused values of NZ Business Connect, bringing energy, dedication, and a client-first approach to the network.

Contact Hetul today!

hetul.majmundar@naiharcourts.co.nz

022 850 3691

Website

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

info@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz