Hamilton Real Estate Salesperson, Gurinder Singh: Results Over Commission, and Why the Right Agent Changes Everything

Are you after someone who cares more about commission or a successful sale?

Don’t settle for someone chasing commission. Choose someone chasing results.

In real estate, that difference is not just a tagline. It shows up in every decision, every conversation, and ultimately, in the final outcome.

For Gurinder Singh, a real estate salesperson at LM Realty, a results-driven approach starts well before a property ever hits the market. It begins with understanding the seller’s true goals. Not just a price, but timing, conditions, and the kind of buyer that will deliver the smoothest transaction. From there, the strategy is tailored, not templated. No one size fits all campaigns, no shortcuts.

A commission focused agent may push for a quick sale. Get it listed fast, get an offer on the table, and move on. A results focused agent takes a different path. They look at how to position the property to create competition. That might mean investing more time in presentation, stronger marketing, or choosing the right method of sale to maximise buyer interest.

In practice, this can look like honest conversations that are not always the easiest to have. It might mean advising a client to wait rather than rush. It could mean recommending small improvements that make a big difference in perceived value. It also means strong negotiation, not just accepting the first offer, but working every angle to achieve the best possible outcome.

It also goes beyond the transaction itself. Gurinder is committed to making every sale count in a bigger way. Upon a successful sale, he will donate $1,000 to $2,000 to a charity of the seller’s choice. It is a simple but powerful way to turn a property sale into something that gives back to the community.

Communication is another key part of the difference. Sellers are kept informed at every stage, with clear insights into buyer feedback, market response, and next steps. There is no guesswork, no silence, and no pressure to accept something that does not feel right.

At the end of the day, commission is a byproduct. Results are the priority.

Because when the focus is on achieving the right outcome, not just any outcome, clients do not just sell their property. They move forward with confidence, knowing they made the right call from the very beginning.

Contact Gurinder:

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson (REAA 2008)

gurinder.s@lmrealty.co.nz

021 491 424

https://www.lmrealty.co.nz/gurinder

Proof in the Pudding: “A home holds two treasures: the life you live and the wealth you build.”

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