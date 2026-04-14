Looking for a salvage car buyer in New Zealand?

�� Turn Your Old Car into Instant Cash – Anywhere in New Zealand!

Are you looking to get rid of your old, unwanted, or junk car? At 0800 Salvage, we make the process quick, easy, and rewarding by offering top cash for cars across New Zealand �

� Our Services by Region:

� Cash for Cars Auckland

� Cash for Cars Northland

� Cash for Cars Waikato

� Cash for Cars Bay of Plenty

� Cash for Cars Tauranga

� Why Choose Us?

� Top cash paid on the spot

� FREE car removal – no hidden costs

⚡ Fast & hassle-free service

� Friendly and professional team

� Call us today: 0800 725 824

� Email: info@0800salvage.co.nz

� Get your FREE, no-obligation quote now and turn your unwanted car into cash today! �