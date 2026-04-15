JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning's Guide to Using Your Heat Pump Efficiently in Cold Weather

When temperatures drop, your heat pump can still be one of the most efficient ways to heat your home, but only if it’s used correctly. JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning recommends a few simple adjustments to make a noticeable difference in comfort, performance, and power bills.

1. Set and forget your temperature

Avoid constantly turning your heat pump on and off. Instead, set it to a steady, comfortable temperature (typically around 18–21°C). Heat pumps work best when maintaining a consistent environment rather than reheating a cold space from scratch.

2. Use Heat Mode, not Auto

In colder weather, always switch to heat mode. Auto mode can cause the system to switch between heating and cooling, which wastes energy and reduces efficiency.

3. Don’t crank it to the max

Setting your heat pump to 30°C won’t heat your room faster. It simply makes the unit work harder for longer, increasing energy use. Stick to a realistic temperature and let the system do its job.

4. Keep doors and windows closed

Heat escapes quickly in winter, so keep the space sealed to maintain warmth and reduce workload on the unit.

5. Clean your filters regularly

Dirty filters restrict airflow and force your heat pump to work harder. A quick clean every few weeks during heavy use can improve performance and air quality.

6. Make use of timers and scheduling

Pre-warm your home before you wake up or return in the evening. This keeps your space comfortable without running the system unnecessarily all day.

7. Ensure good airflow

Keep furniture, curtains, and other obstructions away from the indoor unit so heat can circulate evenly.

8. Don’t worry about defrost cycles

On very cold mornings, your outdoor unit may briefly stop heating while it defrosts. This is normal and helps maintain efficiency.

9. Insulation matters

Even the best heat pump struggles in a poorly insulated home. Sealing drafts and improving insulation can significantly boost performance.

Used properly, a heat pump remains one of the most cost-effective heating options through winter. Following these tips from JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning can keep your home warmer, drier, and more energy-efficient all season long.

Contact JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Today!

0800 JSR RAC

https://www.jsr.co.nz/

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027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz