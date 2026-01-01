Stay Close to the Action: Best Western Newmarket & Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland

Located in the heart of Auckland’s vibrant Newmarket precinct, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers guests a convenient and comfortable base just minutes from Ellerslie Racecourse. Whether you are visiting for business, leisure, or a thrilling day at the races, the hotel’s prime position makes it an ideal choice for racegoers and travellers alike.

Just a short drive from the hotel, Ellerslie Racecourse is widely regarded as New Zealand’s premier thoroughbred racing venue, with a rich history dating back to the 1800s. Today, it continues to host some of the country’s most prestigious racing events, blending world-class sport with fashion, entertainment, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Staying at Best Western Newmarket means you can enjoy all the excitement of race day without the stress of long travel times, making it easy to arrive in style and return to comfort.

The racing calendar at Ellerslie is packed with standout events throughout the year, including:

27 April 2026 – ANZAC Raceday

1 May 2026 – May Raceday

6 May 2026 – Ladies’ Day

16 May 2026 – Irish Raceday

23 May 2026 – Autumn Raceday

6 June 2026 – June Raceday

20 June 2026 – Winter Championships Finals Day

24 June 2026 – Ladies’ Day (Winter Edition)

3 November 2026 – Melbourne Cup Day

These key racedays are highlights on Auckland’s social calendar, attracting visitors from across New Zealand and beyond. From high-stakes racing to fashion in the field and lively hospitality, each event offers a unique and memorable experience.

For guests of Best Western Newmarket, this proximity means more time enjoying the atmosphere and less time worrying about logistics. After a day of thrilling finishes and trackside celebrations, you can retreat to modern, comfortable accommodation just minutes away.

Whether you are a seasoned racing enthusiast or simply looking to experience one of Auckland’s most exciting social events, Best Western Newmarket places you right at the centre of the action.

Contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz