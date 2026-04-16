Foliar Fertiliser: Your Questions Answered by New Zealand Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram

Q: Why is foliar fertiliser especially important as we head into colder months?

As soil temperatures drop, pasture growth naturally slows. Once you hit around 5 to 6 degrees, grass can almost stop growing. The key reason is microbial activity. In warmer conditions, soil microbes help convert nutrients into plant-available forms. In the cold, that system slows right down. Foliar fertiliser works differently. It goes directly into the plant through the leaf, bypassing the soil completely.

Q: How does foliar feeding actually work?

Foliar fertiliser is applied to the leaf and absorbed directly into the plant tissue. This allows for rapid uptake and immediate use. Instead of relying on root absorption and soil processes, you are delivering nutrients straight to where they are needed. It is a far more efficient pathway, particularly in challenging conditions.

Q: What have trials shown about its effectiveness?

Trials here in New Zealand, including work in the Canterbury region, have shown clear increases in pasture growth when foliar fertiliser is used in cooler conditions. International research backs this up strongly. Studies show foliar fertiliser can lift yields by 15 to 19 percent under stress conditions, particularly when soil performance is limited. It is not theory, it is proven in the field.

Q: How does New Zealand compare to overseas use of foliar fertiliser?

Overseas, foliar fertiliser is no longer seen as a niche tool. It is standard practice across many farming systems, from broadacre crops like wheat and maize through to intensive production systems. In high-performing systems, multiple foliar applications are used throughout the season to maximise results. In comparison, New Zealand systems still rely heavily on soil-applied fertiliser, often around 80 kilograms of urea per hectare annually, with less emphasis on foliar strategies.

Q: Why is foliar more widely adopted overseas?

The main driver is efficiency. Overseas farmers are focused on getting maximum return from every unit of nutrient applied. Foliar fertiliser allows them to respond quickly to plant demand, correct deficiencies faster, and maintain performance when soil conditions are not ideal. Whether it is cold soils, dry periods, or nutrient lock-up, foliar provides a reliable way to keep nutrients moving into the plant.

Q: Is foliar fertiliser a replacement for traditional fertiliser?

No. The most effective systems use both. Soil fertiliser builds the foundation, while foliar fertiliser fine-tunes performance. It is about using the right tool at the right time to get the best result.

Q: What is the key takeaway for farmers?

As soils cool and biology slows, relying on soil fertiliser alone limits your potential. Foliar fertiliser gives you a direct line into the plant when it matters most. If you want to maintain growth, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of the season, foliar feeding is not just an option, it is an advantage.

Contact Dr Gordon Rajendram

021 466 077 | rajendram@xtra.co.nz

www.gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz

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