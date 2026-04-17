How this Lifestyle Village Partners with Experts to Ease the Downsizing Process

AUCKLAND

After decades in the family home, the thought of downsizing can feel overwhelming. Families have raised children, celebrated milestones, and built lives within those walls. For many, moving is not simply a matter of packing boxes. It is saying goodbye to a lifetime of memories.

When sorting through decades of accumulated belongings, people often wonder where to begin. People face tough decisions about what to keep, what to pass on to family, and what to let go. Alongside the emotional weight, the physical demands of packing, lifting, and organising can quickly drain a person's energy. The stress of coordinating a move while managing these shifting emotions leaves many seniors and their adult children feeling exhausted before the process even begins.

Fairview Lifestyle Village recognises that the move-in experience is a crucial part of a resident's overall wellbeing. To ease this burden, they have completely reimagined the moving process by partnering with The Collective, a specialist senior relocation team.

Fairview’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Robyn Rangi, explains, "We acknowledge this is a monumental event for the resident, and having the right moving partner means we will have a relaxed and happy resident when they are settled - it's how we want all our residents to move in, without stress, fully supported and heard.”



Meet Louise and The Collective

Led by Louise, The Collective specialises in helping seniors move with respect and patience. Her motivation for starting this highly specialised service stems from a deeply personal place.

"I struggled with postnatal depression and learned how empathetic support can make a world of difference," Louise shares. "I wanted to help others move through difficult emotional moments in their lives."

The Collective supports residents from start to finish, completely removing the logistical headaches of relocating, and breaking the journey down into a seamless, step-by-step process.

First, Louise meets with the resident, and spends time getting to know them and understand what’s important to them in the moving process.

“Many people find the whole process extremely emotional and are anxious about having to get rid of things they’ve held precious. It feels very weighty leaving the family home,” says Louise. The most important part of navigating the emotional side of downsizing is “100% support and understanding,” she shares. This is manifested in listening.

While downsizing is emotionally difficult (with the package including anywhere from 1.5 to 3.5 hours downsizing ‘advice’), the real work is in the relocation: packing, moving and unpacking. Louise finds it is the thoughtful, small touches that make the biggest impact.

“Many people find the whole process extremely emotional and are anxious about having to part with things they’ve held onto for years. Leaving the family home can feel very weighty,” says Louise.

For her, the most important part is offering steady support and understanding, taking the time to listen and guide people through the transition.

Louise sends information to her team ahead of moving day, sharing key details about the move so everyone arrives well prepared.

“On pack day we go in as a team and everyone is introduced. We all do a walkthrough of the home so everyone has a clear understanding of what needs to happen,” says Louise.

The team tailors their approach to suit each home and its belongings. They manage all coordination with trusted, experienced movers to ensure everything is transported safely. Once at Fairview Lifestyle Village, the team unpacks and carefully sets up the new home so it feels familiar, comfortable, and immediately liveable.

“To move, we use our own eco-crates, which are 100% recyclable, weather resistant and designed to make packing faster and easier, helping the whole process run more efficiently and with less disruption for residents,” says Louise.

The Collective also employs a clever labelling system that matches a resident’s new floorplan.



A smoother transition and a warmer welcome

The outcome of this dedicated support is a much calmer transition. Residents experience significantly reduced stress, settle into their new routines faster, and step into their new community with confidence. Families and new residents consistently speak of the comfort and relief The Collective brings.

One resident shared how the team “significantly reduced the stress of moving after 33 years in the same home,” describing a sense of genuine care throughout the process. For another, seeing their apartment arranged to reflect favourite memories was a deeply moving experience: “(The) first sight brought tears to my eyes,” they shared.

Others appreciate the way treasured belongings are handled: “We are most grateful to have found The Collective who helped us sort and distribute my mother-in-law’s belongings in a respectful, kind, and incredibly efficient manner.”

As Fairview’s CEO Terry Middlemost says, “We have taken the emotive load of moving on board and brought on a partner that delivers like no other moving company. The Collective values mirror our own - and the feedback from residents confirms the service is making huge differences to how to integrate with village life.”

Moving home later in life does not have to be an isolating or exhausting chore. With the right support, it becomes a guided, respectful transition into a new lifestyle.