A Career in Colour: Jody Hope Gibbons Returns with 'Vintage' at Turua Gallery

Turua Gallery is proud to present Vintage, a highly anticipated solo exhibition by celebrated New Zealand artist Jody Hope Gibbons, opening from 5pm on Friday 15 May and running through to 27 May.

This deeply personal exhibition offers collectors and art lovers a rare opportunity to experience The Jody Hope Gibbons Archival Collection — a curated body of works spanning decades of the artist’s practice. Featuring pieces held closely by the artist for years, Vintage traces the evolution of Gibbons’ signature style, while revealing the enduring threads that connect her work across time.

One of the original artists to join Turua Gallery, Gibbons has long been a favourite among collectors — many of whom credit her work as their very first art purchase. Others have followed her journey for years, building collections that reflect her dynamic evolution while retaining the unmistakable essence of her practice.

“We often say Jody is a master with colour, but she is equally a master of texture, layering and subtle detail,” says Turua Gallery owner Liss Wallace. “Vintage is incredibly special — it’s not just an exhibition, it’s a window into an artist’s life and creative journey. These are works she has lived with, loved, and, in many cases, held onto for years.”

Visitors to the exhibition will also experience a unique gallery setting, with a selection of Gibbons’ personal vintage collection — including rugs, chairs and found objects — thoughtfully incorporated into the exhibition design. An avid collector, Gibbons draws significant inspiration from these pieces.

“They really do influence my work,” she explains. “Old worn surfaces, the patina, the layers of colour and history — they all inform what I’m creating. Sometimes I’ll find something in a vintage store, and later you’ll see that colour palette appear in a painting.”

Known for her richly layered works that span abstract painterly forms, contemporary landscapes and assemblage, Gibbons’ practice is driven by an innate and lifelong need to create.

“I have to paint. I can’t imagine a time when I won’t,” she says. “It’s not a chore, it’s a choice — something I need to do.”

That drive has been present since childhood. Gibbons recalls being unable to leave the art table at kindergarten, preferring to create rather than play outside — an instinct that has shaped a lifelong career defined by dedication, curiosity and continuous evolution.

Her work has never stood still. Instead, it has developed organically over time.

“It’s evolved naturally,” she says. “There’s an underlying thread through the work — even as it changes, it’s still me. I can’t stay still, I just keep moving forward.”

Vintage also offers insight into the artist’s process, revealing the depth behind works that may, at first glance, appear spontaneous.

“These works are not a happy accident,” Gibbons explains. “There’s composition, structure, proportion — layers and marks underneath that give the painting its depth. There’s a lot going on beneath the surface.”

While the exhibition celebrates her career, it also comes with a sense of vulnerability.

“You’re putting a part of yourself out there,” she says. “It doesn’t get easier — there’s always that feeling of exposure.”

Adding to the emotional weight of the show is the fact that many of the works on display are personal favourites, pieces that have lived in her home and studio for years.

“It will be exciting, but also a bit sad,” she admits. “Some of these works have been part of my everyday life for a long time.”

Despite the nerves, Vintage promises to be a standout exhibition — a rare and intimate look at one of New Zealand’s most beloved contemporary artists, and a celebration of a career defined by passion, persistence and an unwavering commitment to making.

Gibbons’ work is held in private collections across New Zealand and internationally. Her previous solo exhibition with Turua Gallery in 2021 sold out online, despite being held during pandemic restrictions.

With strong demand already building, collectors are encouraged to register their interest with Liss on melissa@turuagallery.co.nz ahead of the presale on Thursday 14 May.



Exhibition Details:

Vintage – The Jody Hope Gibbons Archival Collection

Opening: 5pm, Friday 15 May

Exhibition Dates: 15 – 27 May

Location: Turua Gallery, 10 A Turua Gallery, St Heliers, Auckland



About Turua Gallery

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible within a welcoming and relaxed environment. Representing both established and emerging New Zealand artists, the gallery presents a curated programme of solo and group exhibitions that prioritise emotional connection, craftsmanship and storytelling.

Alongside original paintings, Turua Gallery also showcases limited-edition prints, sculptures and ceramics, celebrating the breadth of artistic talent across Aotearoa New Zealand.

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