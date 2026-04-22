Greenhorn NZ and Mango Blast: A Conversation with Co-Founder Ravinder Singh

Below, Co-Founder Ravinder Singh of Greenhorn NZ shares insights into his background, the journey behind the brand, and the inspiration for Mango Blast.

1. Can you tell us a little about your background and how you got started in the beverage industry?

“I hold an MBA in Marketing and have over 20 years of experience in the retail sector. My career has been deeply integrated with the beverage industry, where I gained extensive experience launching major brands such as Johnnie Walker. This background taught me how to adapt quickly to evolving consumer tastes and preferences, ultimately inspiring my dream to globalise Greenhorn and share it with the world.”

2. What inspired you to create Greenhorn NZ and, specifically, Mango Blast?

“Like any passionate business owner, my goal with Greenhorn NZ is to grow the market by offering something people already love. Mango Blast was inspired by the global popularity of mango, it’s a flavour that appeals to almost everyone and has strong potential in New Zealand. I saw a gap in the market, as this kind of product isn’t widely available here, especially using natural, organic fruit instead of concentrates. So the idea was to meet that demand, give consumers more variety, and introduce a fresh, high-quality option to the market.”

3. Were there any early challenges you had to overcome when starting the brand?

“Like any startup, we faced a number of early challenges, taking risks always comes with uncertainty. One of the biggest was adapting to the New Zealand palate and making sure our flavours matched local consumer preferences. At the same time, we were trying to diversify our product range while entering a highly competitive market. Growing a business from a small base is never easy, especially with fast-changing demand and the need to keep up with trends and algorithms that influence visibility. We had to stay flexible, constantly adapt to consumer tastes, and respond quickly to what the market was asking for.”

4. How do you ensure Greenhorn products are suited to the Kiwi palate?

“We make sure our products are suited to the Kiwi palate by focusing entirely on local preferences. Everything is developed specifically for New Zealand tastes through continuous questioning, research, and extensive sampling. We’ve gathered feedback from over 25,000+ people, which helps us refine our products and ensure they truly match what Kiwi consumers enjoy.”

5. What makes Mango Blast different from other drinks on the market?

“What makes Mango Blast different is its natural benefits and authentic flavour. It’s rich in antioxidants and vitamins like C and A, which support skin health and digestion. Unlike many drinks, it’s not seasonal, you can enjoy it anytime. Most importantly, it delivers a real, natural fruit flavour experience, which is hard to find in many drinks in New Zealand, and that’s what truly makes Mango Blast stand out.”

6. What values or principles guide your approach to creating new products?

“Our approach to creating new products is guided by a strong commitment to quality and delivering a premium experience. At Greenhorn, we never compromise on the standard of our ingredients, everything we use is carefully selected to ensure it meets high-quality benchmarks.

Beyond that, we focus on authenticity, using natural ingredients to create genuine flavours, and putting the consumer first by continuously listening to feedback. Innovation is also key, we aim to bring something fresh and unique to the market while staying consistent and reliable. Overall, our goal is to create products that not only taste great but offer a memorable, high-quality experience every time.”

7. What health benefits can consumers expect from Mango Blast?

“Consumers can expect several natural health benefits from Mango Blast. It’s rich in antioxidants and vitamins like C and A, which help support skin health and give a natural glow. It also aids digestion, thanks to the natural properties of mango. Overall, it’s a refreshing drink that not only tastes great but also offers added nutritional value from real fruit.”

8. Why did you decide to focus on natural ingredients and no concentrates?

“We chose to focus on natural ingredients and avoid concentrates because they align with our values of quality and premiumness. Concentrates don’t offer the same health benefits or authentic taste, and we believe in providing the best possible product. Using real, natural ingredients allows consumers to experience true fruit flavours while also delivering better value to New Zealand customers. It’s about offering a product that reflects our commitment to both quality and a superior, more natural experience.”

9. Where do you see Greenhorn in the next five years?

“In the next five years, we see Greenhorn growing beyond New Zealand and expanding into global markets. Our goal is to build a strong international presence and work towards becoming a leading, number one brand in the beverage industry.

Along the way, we aim to broaden our product range, continue innovating with high-quality, natural ingredients, and strengthen our brand identity. We also want to build strong partnerships, scale our production, and stay closely connected to consumer needs, so we can keep delivering premium products while growing sustainably.”

10. How do you hope Mango Blast impacts the lives of those who drink it?

“We hope Mango Blast inspires people to choose higher-quality, organic drinks that are genuinely good for them. By offering a delicious, natural alternative, we want to help shift consumer preferences toward healthier options. Beyond taste, Mango Blast provides antioxidants and vitamins C and A, supporting skin health and digestion, so it’s not just enjoyable, it contributes to overall well-being. Ultimately, we want our drink to be recognised as a premium, beneficial product that people can feel good about choosing.”

11. Are there any upcoming initiatives, events, or launches you’re particularly excited about?

“We’re really excited about the initiatives and events we’ve been part of. We recently participated in CreatorCon and The Food Show, which generated strong engagement and gave people a chance to sample Mango Blast, helping build early awareness and positive feedback, especially among younger consumers and families.

We’ve also partnered with major national platforms like Miss New Zealand World and Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026, giving us a chance to showcase our brand to highly engaged audiences. On top of that, we’re active in campaigns, collaborations with popular singers, and growing our online and social media presence, all of which help strengthen Greenhorn’s visibility and connect with our community.”

12. Outside of Greenhorn, what drives you or inspires you personally?

“Personally, I’m driven by the vision of creating a proud New Zealand-made product that gains global recognition. I’m inspired by the idea of building a successful beverage brand from the ground up, and using that success to give back, planning to redistribute 10% of profits to support the New Zealand community. It’s about combining personal achievement with making a positive impact locally and showcasing the best of New Zealand to the world.”

13. Do you have any memorable moments or stories from creating Mango Blast that you’d like to share?

“One of the most memorable experiences creating Mango Blast was traveling overseas to source the best mangoes, including trips to India and Thailand. Tasting different varieties and seeing how each one could influence the flavour was eye-opening. It was amazing to discover new perspectives and opinions on mango, and now that same fresh, perishable fruit is infused into every can of Mango Blast. That journey really reinforced the quality and authenticity we wanted in the final product.”

Conclusion

Greenhorn NZ continues to focus on quality, natural ingredients, and consumer-led innovation. As outlined by Co-Founder Ravinder Singh, Mango Blast reflects a commitment to delivering a premium, authentic beverage while building a brand with both local impact and global ambition.

Contact Green Horn NZ

https://greenhorn.club/pages/contact

+642774 7337

info@dmgroupglobal.com

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz