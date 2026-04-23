Hillcrest Spinal, Hamilton: A Waikato Legacy Built on Generations of Care

Since opening its doors in 1971, Hillcrest Spinal has remained a constant in the Waikato health landscape. Founded by Dr Allen Elley, the clinic was among the first chiropractic practices in the region, setting an early benchmark for hands-on, patient-focused care.

At a time when chiropractic treatment was still gaining recognition locally, Dr Elley established a practice grounded in results. His approach was simple and practical. Understand the cause of pain, restore movement, and help patients return to normal life as quickly as possible. That foundation shaped not only the clinic’s early success, but its long-term reputation across generations of patients.

Over the decades, Hillcrest Spinal has been carefully passed on, each owner building on what came before while preserving the core philosophy. Today, the clinic is led by Dr Sarkaw Randhawa, who became the third owner in 2016.

The transition between the original founder and current leadership is part of what makes the clinic’s story distinctive. Dr Elley continued practising alongside Dr Randhawa until his retirement just before turning 80, ensuring continuity of care and a seamless handover of knowledge and experience.

Under Dr Randhawa, Hillcrest Spinal has evolved while staying true to its roots. The clinic continues to focus on diagnosing and treating spinal conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, and postural issues, with an emphasis on restoring movement and preventing recurrence.

What remains unchanged is the philosophy behind the care. Treatment is designed to be effective, efficient, and grounded in evidence. Patients are not just treated, but educated, with a strong focus on helping them understand their condition and take control of their long-term health.

More than 50 years on, Hillcrest Spinal stands as more than a clinic. It represents continuity in a fast-changing healthcare environment. A place where experience is passed down, not lost. Where modern methods are built on proven foundations.

From Dr Allen Elley’s original vision to Dr Sarkaw Randhawa’s ongoing leadership, Hillcrest Spinal continues to do what it has always done.

Deliver care that works.

Contact Hillcrest Spinal:

Phone 07 856 6442

info@hillcrestspinal.co.nz

021 100 7363

Neck or back pain?

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz