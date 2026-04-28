Ace High Motor Inn Guide: Major Upcoming Events in Hawke's Bay (May to July)
Tuesday 28 April 2026, 9:33AM
By Media PA
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From early May, Hawke’s Bay moves into a strong run of headline events, with major concerts, touring acts, and standout performances across Napier and Hastings. It is the ideal time to plan a stay at Ace High Motor Inn and experience the region at its best.
May: Major Concerts and Tribute Shows
May is packed with high-profile live music and touring productions:
- The Pink Floyd Experience – The Wall Tour (7 May) at Napier Municipal Theatre, a full-scale production recreating one of rock’s most iconic albums
- Rock Tenors – Anthems Reloaded (17 May) bringing a powerful mix of opera and rock
- Landslide – Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show (23 May) at The Cabana, celebrating classic hits from one of music’s most influential bands
- Ireland: The Voyage (29 May) a large-scale theatrical production combining music, dance, and storytelling
May stands out as one of the strongest months for live entertainment, with multiple major shows drawing visitors into the region.
June: Winter Performances and Orchestral Highlights
June continues with a strong line-up of indoor events and touring acts:
- Best of the Boss – The Bruce Springsteen Experience (6 June) delivering a high-energy tribute performance
- NZSO: Romeo & Juliet (11 June) at Toitoi Opera House, Hastings, featuring Prokofiev’s iconic score performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
- Fabric-a-brac Hawke’s Bay (13 June) a large fabric and craft market supporting Cranford Hospice
- Ongoing theatre productions, live music, and community events across Napier and Hastings
June offers a balance of headline performances and relaxed winter activities.
July: Winter Highlights and Touring Shows
July continues with seasonal events and touring entertainment:
- Matariki Mahuika Beach Fires (11 July) a cultural celebration on Napier’s coastline
- Magic Men Australia – Feel The Magic Tour (10 July) a high-energy touring performance
- Rat Pack and Marilyn: Vegas Legends (22–23 July) a classic tribute show experience
- School holiday activities and indoor events across the region
Stay Close to the Action
From The Pink Floyd Experience and Fleetwood Mac tribute in May to the NZSO Romeo & Juliet performance on 11 June, Hawke’s Bay delivers a strong calendar of major events through the cooler months.
Ace High Motor Inn provides a convenient and comfortable base, with easy access to Napier, Hastings, and all key venues across the region.
Contact Us:
+64 6 843 3109
0800 270 361
www.acehigh.co.nz
info@acehigh.co.nz
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027 458 7724
phillip@mediapa.co.nz