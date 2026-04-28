Ace High Motor Inn Guide: Major Upcoming Events in Hawke's Bay (May to July)

From early May, Hawke’s Bay moves into a strong run of headline events, with major concerts, touring acts, and standout performances across Napier and Hastings. It is the ideal time to plan a stay at Ace High Motor Inn and experience the region at its best.

May: Major Concerts and Tribute Shows

May is packed with high-profile live music and touring productions:

The Pink Floyd Experience – The Wall Tour (7 May) at Napier Municipal Theatre, a full-scale production recreating one of rock’s most iconic albums

Rock Tenors – Anthems Reloaded (17 May) bringing a powerful mix of opera and rock

Landslide – Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show (23 May) at The Cabana, celebrating classic hits from one of music’s most influential bands

Ireland: The Voyage (29 May) a large-scale theatrical production combining music, dance, and storytelling

May stands out as one of the strongest months for live entertainment, with multiple major shows drawing visitors into the region.

June: Winter Performances and Orchestral Highlights

June continues with a strong line-up of indoor events and touring acts:

Best of the Boss – The Bruce Springsteen Experience (6 June) delivering a high-energy tribute performance

NZSO: Romeo & Juliet (11 June) at Toitoi Opera House, Hastings, featuring Prokofiev’s iconic score performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Fabric-a-brac Hawke’s Bay (13 June) a large fabric and craft market supporting Cranford Hospice

Ongoing theatre productions, live music, and community events across Napier and Hastings

June offers a balance of headline performances and relaxed winter activities.

July: Winter Highlights and Touring Shows

July continues with seasonal events and touring entertainment:

Matariki Mahuika Beach Fires (11 July) a cultural celebration on Napier’s coastline

Magic Men Australia – Feel The Magic Tour (10 July) a high-energy touring performance

Rat Pack and Marilyn: Vegas Legends (22–23 July) a classic tribute show experience

School holiday activities and indoor events across the region

Stay Close to the Action

From The Pink Floyd Experience and Fleetwood Mac tribute in May to the NZSO Romeo & Juliet performance on 11 June, Hawke’s Bay delivers a strong calendar of major events through the cooler months.

Ace High Motor Inn provides a convenient and comfortable base, with easy access to Napier, Hastings, and all key venues across the region.

Contact Us:

+64 6 843 3109

0800 270 361

www.acehigh.co.nz

info@acehigh.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz