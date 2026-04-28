Roni Albert to Headline NZ Business Connect Social Giving Event on May 5 2026, Supporting Waikato Women's Refuge

Ruahine ‘Roni’ Albert will take centre stage as keynote speaker at NZ Business Connect’s upcoming Social Giving Event on Tuesday, May 5, shining a light on the realities of family violence in the Waikato and the growing demand for support.

The event, which will raise funds for Waikato Women’s Refuge - Te Whakaruruhau, brings the business community together in support of one of the region’s most vital frontline services.

For nearly 40 years, Women’s Refuge Waikato has provided a lifeline for those escaping family violence. The foundation of Te Whakaruruhau was a collective effort led by many local women, including Hinewirangi Kohu, Roma Balzer, Ariana Simpson, and Ruahine ‘Roni’ Albert. Today, that legacy continues through Roni’s ongoing leadership, helping shape and strengthen the largest refuge in the country.

Since opening in 1986, the organisation has supported more than 150,000 women and children, with up to 5,000 people seeking help each year. Yet, as Roni explains, the reality behind those numbers is often misunderstood.

“People think the Police will come, make an arrest, and everything will be fine,” she says. “But that’s not always the case.”

Much of the harm women experience is not just physical, but psychological. Patterns of control, degradation, and manipulation can slowly erode confidence and independence, creating invisible barriers that make leaving incredibly difficult. “Over time, they start to believe what they’re being told about themselves,” Roni says.

Demand for support across the Waikato is rising, driven by the cost of living and a lack of accessible housing. Women and children are staying longer in safe houses, often with nowhere permanent to go. For many, even basic necessities are out of reach. “Some of these families are choosing between feeding their children or themselves,” she says.

Despite the scale of need, Women’s Refuge’s work is not fully funded, relying heavily on community and business support to provide essential services such as food, legal assistance, and safe housing.

At the upcoming NZBC Social Giving Event, Roni hopes to shift perspectives and inspire action. “There is so much harm in our community that people will never see,” she says. “If you see something, do something. That one action could change a life.”

With the event just around the corner, her message is simple: consistent, collective support can make a real difference.

Contact the Waikato Women's Refuge

07 855 1569

https://waikatowomensrefuge.co.nz/

