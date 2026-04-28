JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Hamilton: Specialist Chiller Solutions for Every Business

More Than Standard Refrigeration

When it comes to reliable refrigeration, JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Hamilton offers far more than standard systems. Many businesses may not realise that JSR specialises in a wide range of chiller solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of different industries.

Retail and Hospitality Chillers

From walk-in chillers for hospitality and food service to bottle chillers for liquor stores, JSR provides tailored systems that ensure products are stored at the right temperature while remaining accessible and well presented. Glass front chillers are a popular option for retail environments, helping to showcase products while maintaining consistent cooling performance.

Specialised Room and Processing Chillers

JSR also designs and installs specialised room chillers for businesses that require precise temperature control. This includes processing rooms in factories, where maintaining the correct environment is critical for product quality, safety, and compliance. These systems are built to handle demanding conditions and continuous operation.

Process Chillers for Industry

For more complex applications, JSR offers process chillers that support manufacturing and production environments. These systems are engineered to regulate temperatures during production processes, helping improve efficiency, protect equipment, and maintain consistent output.

Tailored Solutions and Ongoing Support

What sets JSR apart is their ability to customise each solution. Every business has different requirements, and the team takes the time to understand how each space is used before recommending the most suitable system. From initial design through to installation and ongoing servicing, JSR provides a complete end-to-end solution.

Regular maintenance is key to performance. JSR’s experienced technicians help ensure systems run efficiently, reducing downtime and extending equipment lifespan.

Whether you operate a retail store, hospitality venue, or large-scale processing facility, JSR has the expertise to deliver dependable, high-quality chiller solutions tailored to your business.

Contact JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Today!

0800 JSR RAC

https://www.jsr.co.nz/

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz