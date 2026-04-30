Private art studios open to the public for one weekend only

Open Art Studios Upper Harbour returns, 9 & 10 May 2026

For one weekend only, a series of normally private art studios across Auckland’s Upper Harbour will open their doors to the public, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at how art is created.

Returning for its second year, Open Art Studios Upper Harbour takes place on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May 2026, inviting visitors inside the working spaces of local artists — from home studios and tucked-away creative hubs to established studio environments not usually accessible to the public.

Funded by the Upper Harbour Local Board, the expanded 2026 programme features nine studios and 20 artists, offering visitors the chance to move between spaces and experience a diverse range of practices, materials and artistic approaches.

From sculptors and painters to illustrators, ceramic artists and photographers, each studio offers a distinct experience — with artists on hand to share their process, demonstrate techniques and offer original works for purchase.

Led by Renée Tanner of Lightbox Projects, the event continues to spotlight the depth of creative talent across the area.

Renée Tanner, Event Manager of Lightbox Projects, says: “This is about opening up spaces that people wouldn’t normally get to see. After a strong response in our first year, we’re already seeing even more artists come on board for 2026, with additional studios still to be confirmed.

“These are real working studios — often private, personal environments — and for one weekend, the public is invited in.”

“It’s a chance to experience art where it’s actually made. To meet the artist, ask questions, and see the process up close — not just the finished work on a gallery wall.

Unlocking Auckland’s hidden creative spaces

Studios are located across Greenhithe, Albany, Rosedale, Unsworth Heights and surrounding Upper Harbour suburbs, spanning everything from intimate home studios to shared creative environments.

Renée continues: “Open Art Studios is also part of a wider series of open studio events across Auckland, with Kaipātiki and Waitākere opening their studios later in the year, and we’re incredibly proud to be part of this growing network connecting artists and communities.”

Some of the participating artists this year, include:

● Ryan Mateo Art (Albany Heights)- A self-taught wire sculptor inviting visitors into his home-based studio, where metal is shaped into expressive forms. Guests can watch the creative process, explore a range of hanging and table-mounted sculptures, and take part in hands-on wire weaving, with original works available to purchase.

● Barry Ross Smith (Greenhithe) - an oil painter creating surreal imagery of islands dotted with colonial villas and oversized birds. His works obliquely draw concern for our environment and the after effects of colonialism upon our native species.

● Sarah Ward (Greenhithe) - an award-winning textile artist creating predominantly abstract quilts, known for bold and expressive works as well as more restrained palettes.

● The Freemanz Studio (Greenhithe), offering a glimpse into hyper-realistic pastel works in progress, revealing the precision and detail behind each piece.

● Mead Ceramics and Apollo Clay & Art – live pottery demonstrations across the weekend for all ages, with visitors also able to purchase handmade cups, bowls and everyday pieces directly from the artists.

Visitors can expect live demonstrations, artist conversations, and the opportunity to purchase work directly from the studio.

Across the weekend, a series of special events offer additional ways to connect with the artists and experience their work.

Opening Night | Friday 8 May, 5pm–7pm | Greenhithe Old School Building

Kick off the weekend with a relaxed opening evening bringing together artists, organisers and the local community. Enjoy drinks and nibbles, meet the creatives behind the studios, and pick up your event map to plan your weekend route.

Zen Tea and Mindful Painting | Sunday 10 May, 2pm–4pm | Mount Top Art Studio, Unsworth Heights

Step into a calm, reflective studio setting with artist Xie Yi for an immersive session combining traditional tea rituals with mindful painting. A slower, sensory experience designed to encourage creativity, presence and connection.

Event Details

What: Open Art Studios Upper Harbour

When: Saturday 9 & Sunday 10 May 2026, 10am–4pm

Where: Artist studios across the Upper Harbour area

Cost: Free entry

Website: www.upperharbourarts.co.nz

Whether you’re an art collector, a lover of beautiful pieces or simply curious, this is a rare opportunity to step inside private studios and experience art at its source, and one not to be missed.

www.upperharbourarts.co.nz