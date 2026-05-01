Do Private Buyers Pay Market Value in Christchurch?

“Are private buyers just lowballing… or can you actually get a fair price?”

It’s one of the most common questions we get and fair enough.

If you’re thinking about selling your property in Christchurch, you want to know you’re not leaving money on the table.

So let’s break it down properly.

What does “market value” actually mean?

A lot of people think market value is a fixed number.

It’s not.

Market value is simply what a buyer is willing to pay for your property, in today’s market, under your specific circumstances.

That can change depending on:

Buyer demand at the time

The condition of your property

How it’s presented

How it’s sold

And that last point is where things really start to change.

What we’re seeing in Christchurch right now…

The Christchurch market has definitely cooled compared to a few years ago.

Buyers are more cautious

There’s less urgency compared to previous years

Conditional offers are more common

And deals falling over isn’t unusual

Some homes are still selling well.

Others are sitting longer… or needing price adjustments. If you’re wondering how fast you can sell your home in Christchurch, timing can vary a lot depending on your approach.

That’s the reality many sellers are navigating right now.

Why private buyers don’t always pay top dollar

Let’s be upfront about it.

Private buyers (like us) aren’t buying emotionally, we’re buying based on numbers.

We look at things like:

Renovation or repair costs

Holding costs

Market risk

Resale value

So yes, sometimes our offers can come in below what you might achieve on the open market.

But there’s more to consider than just that.

What most sellers don’t realize

Getting a higher price on paper doesn’t always mean you walk away with more.

There are trade-offs, especially when you compare the costs of selling through an agent vs privately:

Agent fees (often tens of thousands)

(often tens of thousands) Marketing costs

Time on the market (which can stretch out)

(which can stretch out) Open homes and disruption

Conditional buyers (finance, building reports, etc.)

(finance, building reports, etc.) Deals falling over and having to start again

When you factor all of that in, the gap between a private offer and a traditional sale is often much smaller than people expect.

When a private buyer actually makes sense

For some sellers, especially those selling a house privately in Christchurch, it’s not just about chasing the absolute top price.

It’s about certainty and control.

A private sale can offer:

A clean, unconditional offer

Flexible settlement dates (whether you need it fast or delayed)

No agent fees or marketing costs

No open homes or ongoing disruption

A much quicker, more predictable process

For the right situation, that can be incredibly valuable.

So… do private buyers pay market value?

The honest answer is:

Sometimes, but not always in the way people expect.

If your goal is to:

Test the market

Create competition

And push for the highest possible price

Then going through an agent might be the right fit.

But if your priority is:

Speed

Certainty

Simplicity

And a smoother overall process

Then a private buyer can be a very strong option.

The best approach? Look at both options

You don’t need to guess.

At Your Property Solutions, we’re happy to:

Give you a no-obligation appraisal

Talk you through what your property could look like on the open market

And show you what a direct offer might look like

That way, you can make a fully informed decision based on your situation.

Final thought

Every property and every seller is different.

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer.

Before you lock anything in, it’s worth seeing what both options actually look like not just the price on paper.

If you’re even slightly curious what a direct offer from a private buyer in Christchurch might look like, feel free to reach out.

Even if you’re just comparing your options, it helps you see what actually makes the most sense for you.

Billy & Slade

Your Property Solutions

www.yourpropertysolutions.co.nz