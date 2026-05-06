Why Self-Employed Kiwis Still Get Declined for Home Loans

Strong turnover, loyal clients, and a growing business do not always translate into mortgage approval. That is the frustrating reality for many self-employed New Zealanders, and it is a problem that has been highlighted recently in InfoNews finance coverage.

At First Rate Mortgages, we see this issue regularly. People assume that if a business is profitable and the household cash flow feels manageable, getting a home loan should be straightforward. In practice, lenders often assess self-employed borrowers differently from salaried applicants, and that gap between real-world income and bank-assessed income is where many applications run into trouble. ANZ’s home-loan application guidance, for example, says self-employed applicants need to provide financial statements, preferably through their accountant, alongside other income and expense information.

One of the biggest reasons for that disconnect is that self-employed income is rarely simple. A business owner may earn well over the course of a year, but if that income moves up and down from month to month, is retained in the business, or is reduced on paper through legitimate tax deductions, the application can look very different from a standard PAYE salary profile. Lenders are not just asking whether the business is active. They are asking whether income is stable, well documented, and likely to continue. That is why verified financial statements matter so much in self-employed applications.

Another issue is that self-employed borrowers are often judged not only on profit, but on how clearly the numbers tell a story. When business and personal spending are mixed together, drawings are inconsistent, or recent performance has changed significantly, lenders may become more cautious. This does not always mean the borrower is high risk in a practical sense. It often means the file is harder to interpret within standard lending criteria, and major banks make clear that lending remains subject to criteria, terms, conditions, and fees.

Timing can make the problem even worse. A self-employed person might have had a strong recent year but a weaker period before that. They may have changed business structure, taken a short-term hit to invest in growth, or reduced taxable profit through depreciation and expenses. From the borrower’s point of view, that can all be perfectly sensible. From a lender’s point of view, it can raise questions about consistency and serviceability if the documents do not clearly support the story.

This is also why many self-employed borrowers are surprised when they are told to wait. They may have enough deposit, no missed repayments, and strong demand for their services, yet still be declined or offered less than expected. In many cases, the issue is not whether they can repay the loan. It is whether the application shows that in a way that fits mainstream bank processes. As InfoNews recently noted, profitable self-employed borrowers can still fall short of mortgage approval even when the business itself appears healthy.

The good news is that a decline is not always the end of the road. Often the better question is not “Can this person borrow?” but “How should this application be presented, and which lender is best suited to it?” Some lenders are more comfortable than others with self-employed income, contract income, or more complex documentation. The outcome can depend heavily on having the right financial information prepared from the start and matching the application to the right lending policy. Bank guidance in New Zealand consistently shows that different products and approvals remain subject to each lender’s own criteria and assessment.

For self-employed borrowers, preparation matters more than ever. Clear financial statements, up-to-date records, clean separation between business and personal accounts where possible, and a well-explained income history can all make a significant difference. So can getting advice before making offers on property, rather than after a bank has already pushed back. ANZ’s published application guidance makes it clear that proof of income, expenses, and supporting documentation are central to the process, especially for self-employed applicants.

At First Rate Mortgages, our view is simple: self-employment should not automatically put someone in the too-hard basket. But it does mean the lending process needs to be approached differently. A business owner with genuine income, good discipline, and a workable deposit may still be in a strong position to buy. The key is understanding that mortgage approval is not just about what you earn. It is about how that income is evidenced, interpreted, and aligned with lender policy. That is where many otherwise capable borrowers get caught out.

In a market where more New Zealanders are earning through contracting, business ownership, and flexible income streams, this issue is only going to become more important. The challenge for borrowers is to prepare properly. The challenge for advisers is to help translate a strong business story into a strong lending application. And for self-employed Kiwis who have been told no too quickly, that distinction can make all the difference.