NZ Business Connect Social Giving Event Unites Waikato Business Community in Support of Waikato Women's Refuge

NZ Business Connect’s Social Giving Event, held on Tuesday, May 5, at The Cook Restaurant in Hamilton, brought together a large representation of the Waikato business community for an evening centred on connection, purpose, and impact in support of Waikato Women’s Refuge - Te Whakaruruhau.

The event marked not only a successful fundraising effort, but also the official launch of NZ Business Connect’s new Social Giving App “Collective Kindness”, designed to make it easier for businesses and individuals to contribute to causes that matter.

Hamilton Mayor Tim Macindoe, Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka, Hamilton City Councillor Rachel Koralus, Love The Centre General Manager Vanessa Williams and Former Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate were among the special guests in attendance.

Guests heard from keynote speaker Ruahine ‘Roni’ Albert, CEO of Waikato Women’s Refuge, whose powerful address highlighted the realities of family violence in the region and the critical role Waikato Women’s Refuge plays in supporting those affected. Her message reinforced the importance of ongoing community support and the difference collective action can make.

“There’s a whole heap of areas that businesses could contribute to and support, it doesn’t always necessarily need to be money”, said Roni. “It could be looking at sponsorship through your connections”.

The evening was made possible thanks to the generosity of event sponsors. Drinks were generously sponsored by First Rate Finish – Monty McFarlane, with food platters sponsored by PJ and Pooja Goel of PJ Maccas (McDonald’s Frankton and Centre Place).

A highlight of the night was the silent auction, with a wide range of items generously donated by local businesses and individuals. Contributions came from Waikato Women’s Refuge, Chris Rollitt (The Cook), Paulette Coombes (EleVate Beyond), Robyn Owen (Vital Balance), Gail Jones (Gails Floral Studio), Steve Moulden (Copier World), Neet Dhiman (Mortgage Supply), Simply Fire, All Ear Care (Erin Craig), Maisey Harris & Co, Tarun Kumar (Lodge), Sarkaw Randhawa (Hillcrest Spinal Centre), Janeen Walker (Pragma Homes), Foley Douglas, Monty McFarlane (First Rate Finish), Sunil Patil (LINK), Tony Snow (SHARED Workspaces), and business card draw, Trish Kilburn (Zoom Print), Sunil Patil and The Cook.

In addition, Hamilton-based IT and website development company Enform NZ Limited made a significant donation to the Waikato Women’s Refuge.

Thanks to the support of attendees and sponsors, funds raised from donations and the silent auction arrived at a total of over $4000 for Waikato Women’s Refuge, directly contributing to the continuation of essential frontline services.

Beyond the funds raised, the evening reflected the strength of the NZBC network and its commitment to giving back. Events like this demonstrate how the business community can come together not just to connect, but to create meaningful, lasting change.

The success of the evening is a reminder that building sustained support for organisations like Waikato Women’s Refuge Te Whakaruruhau is key to ensuring they can continue their vital work across the region.To get involved or support, visit Waikato Women's Refuge here

Details to make a donation:

Account Name: Te Whakaruruhau 2013 Incorporated

Branch: ASB Hamilton

Number: 12-3122-0217463-00

Please make sure to add ‘NZBC’ to Particulars so they know it has come from this event.

Get in touch with NZ Business Connect:

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz