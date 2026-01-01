Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in the March 2026 quarter

New Zealand's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the March 2026 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ.

In the March 2026 quarter:

the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent

the underutilisation rate was 12.9 percent

the employment rate was 66.7 percent

annual wage inflation was 2.0 percent

average ordinary time hourly earnings were $44.12.

"The unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the March 2026 quarter, compared with 5.4 percent in the December 2025 quarter," labour market spokesperson Abby Johnston said.

There were 163,000 unemployed people in the March 2026 quarter, compared with 165,000 in the December 2025 quarter, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey.