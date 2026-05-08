NZ Business Connect Partners with Auckland Business Chamber for Major Aba Prefecture Trade & Tourism Event

For Immediate Release

New Zealand businesses are being invited to seize a major opportunity to connect with and open long-term commercial, cultural, and tourism ties with China’s Aba Prefecture.

Industries Invited to Participate in This Major Opportunity

The event is extending targeted invitations to senior leaders, decision-makers, and industry representatives from sectors with strong potential for cooperation with Aba Prefecture. These include:

· New Zealand government departments, public institutions, and chambers of commerce

· Tourist attractions, destination management organisations, and tourism operators

· Major travel agencies and high-end custom tourism providers

· Local travel agencies specialising in China and Asia-Pacific routes

· High-end, eco-focused, and boutique tourism enterprises

· Food importers, wholesalers, distributors, and supply-chain companies

· Agriculture, animal husbandry, and food-processing enterprises

NZ Business Connect to Play Key Partnership Role in Aba Prefecture Agriculture, Culture & Tourism Promotion Event in Auckland – 19 May 2026

NZ Business Connect will take a leading partnership role in supporting a major Agriculture, Culture & Tourism Promotion Event in Auckland on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, working alongside the Auckland Business Chamber and a visiting senior delegation from the People’s Government of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

NZ Business Connect was directly approached to provide professional expertise in business outreach, industry engagement, and cross-border commercial facilitation, reflecting the organisation’s strong reputation for connecting New Zealand enterprises with high-value international opportunities.

“Working alongside the Auckland Business Chamber allows us to bring New Zealand businesses into direct conversation with senior officials and industry leaders from Sichuan. This event is about building real relationships that can lead to meaningful commercial outcomes.” - Phillip Quay, NZ Business Connect

The event aims to strengthen commercial, cultural, and tourism cooperation between New Zealand and Aba Prefecture, one of China’s most distinctive regions, renowned for its dramatic natural landscapes, Tibetan and Qiang cultural heritage, and strong agricultural and livestock sectors.

The programme will include presentations from the Aba delegation, remarks from New Zealand representatives, and structured networking sessions designed to foster practical cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism development, and cultural exchange.

Targeted invitations are being extended to principals, presidents, managers, and senior decision-makers from medium-sized and large enterprises across Auckland.

Aba Prefecture plays a central role in ecological conservation and cultural preservation in northwestern Sichuan, overseeing initiatives such as the protection of Duo Mei Lin Ka National Wetland Park, the development of scenic areas including Lian Bao Ye Ze and Man Ze Tang Wetland, and the promotion of sustainable tourism across its 13 counties.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, 19 May 2026 Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Venue: Crowne Plaza Auckland by IHG, 128 Albert Street, Auckland Central

RSVP / Enquiries: Phillip Quay, NZ Business Connect Email: phillip@businessconnect.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724 Website: www.businessconnect.co.nz

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