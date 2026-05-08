Settlers Country Manor Named Winner of Garden Wedding Venue Category at Couples' Choice Awards NZ™

AUCKLAND

Auckland's beloved heritage estate recognised by New Zealand's newest couple-voted wedding awards programme

Settlers Country Manor, the historic estate set on seven acres of manicured gardens in Waimauku, West Auckland, has been named the winner of the Garden Wedding Venue category at the 2025 Couples' Choice Awards NZ™ — New Zealand's independent, couple-voted wedding industry awards programme.

The awards, which held their inaugural ceremony on 30 July 2025, recognise wedding businesses across New Zealand based entirely on votes from newlywed couples. With 3,526 New Zealand newlywed couples casting their votes, the programme is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive, transparent, and credible benchmarks in the local wedding industry — a direct reflection of the real experiences couples have with the businesses they choose for their most important day.

“This recognition belongs entirely to the couples who chose us and trusted us with their most important day. It means the world to our team,” Abigail, Settlers Country Manor's Wedding Coordinator said to InfoNews.

Located just 25 minutes from Auckland CBD, Settlers Country Manor has been welcoming couples for over 9 years. The estate features willow-lined waterways, arched bridges, century-old heritage buildings, and a grand banquet hall with crystal chandeliers — all set within grounds that come alive in every season. This wedding venue Auckland accommodates celebrations from microweddings of 30 to grand receptions of up to 400 guests.

Couples consistently cite the venue’s combination of heritage character, flexible all-weather spaces, in-house catering, and the warmth of the Settlers team as reasons for choosing the manor. The Garden Wedding Venue category win reflects the estate’s particular strength in outdoor and garden ceremony experiences — from lakeside vows beneath century-old trees to garden archway ceremonies surrounded by seasonal blooms.

About Settlers Country Manor

Settlers Country Manor is a premier wedding venue set on seven acres of landscaped gardens in Auckland. The historic estate features multiple ceremony and reception spaces, in-house catering, a luxury bridal suite, and overnight accommodation. The venue is experienced in hosting weddings of all styles and cultural backgrounds, from intimate celebrations to grand receptions of up to 400 guests.

Website: www.settlerscountrymanor.co.nz

About Couples’ Choice Awards NZ™

Launched in 2023, the Couples’ Choice Awards NZ™ is an independent awards programme dedicated to recognising excellence in New Zealand’s wedding industry. Unlike industry-insider programmes, winners are determined solely by votes from newlywed couples across New Zealand — making it one of the most comprehensive, transparent, and credible benchmarks in the industry. The 2025 awards drew votes from 3,526 New Zealand newlywed couples. The inaugural awards ceremony was held virtually on 30 July 2025.

Full winners list: https://coupleschoice.nz/winners-2025/