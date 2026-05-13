GreenHorn NZ Partners with Miss New Zealand-World and Miss Teenager Universe NZ 2026

GreenHorn NZ is proud to officially announce its partnership with the Miss New Zealand-World 2026 and Miss Teenager Universe NZ 2026 events, supporting this year’s theme, Beauty with a Purpose.

The collaboration provides an exciting opportunity for GreenHorn NZ to align with an event centred around confidence, leadership, community involvement, and creating positive change. As part of the partnership, GreenHorn NZ will help contribute to the overall event experience while increasing brand visibility within a national audience.

GreenHorn NZ will provide welcome drinks for attendees on the night, creating a vibrant and refreshing experience for guests from the moment they arrive. The brand will also contribute gift hampers for event winners as part of the celebrations.

For GreenHorn NZ, the partnership reflects the brand’s wider focus on wellbeing, confidence, and building meaningful community connections through positive experiences and authentic engagement.

Co-Founder Ravinder says the sponsorship was a natural fit for the company. “We wanted to support something that goes beyond appearances and highlights ambition, leadership, and personal growth. Beauty with a Purpose represents a strong message, and we’re excited to be involved in an event that encourages young people to make a positive impact in their communities.”

The Miss New Zealand-World and Miss Teenager Universe NZ events recognise contestants who use their platforms to inspire others, advocate for important causes, and contribute positively to the communities around them.

GreenHorn NZ looks forward to working alongside the Miss New Zealand-World and Miss Teenager Universe NZ teams to help deliver a memorable and inspiring event for contestants, guests, and supporters alike.

Follow along on our socials as we head towards event night and celebrate the journey, stories, and purpose behind this year’s event. We are excited to support an evening that brings together confidence, community spirit, and the next generation of inspiring young leaders.

Contact Green Horn NZ

https://greenhorn.club/pages/contact

+642774 7337

info@dmgroupglobal.com

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz