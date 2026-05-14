A GP Clinic Unlike Any Other. Built for the Future of Care.

AUCKLAND

GP and Me opens a landmark new clinic in Mt Eden — redefining what an independent general practice can look and feel like.

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When a developer's demolition notice arrived at Three Kings Family Medical Centre, co-owners Dr Connie Juhn and Phillip Thein faced a choice: find a new address, or build something the New Zealand healthcare sector has never seen before. They chose the latter.

The result is GP and Me — a boldly reimagined independent general practice that has just opened its doors at 281 Dominion Road in Mt Eden, housed in a heritage BNZ building opposite the Eden Quarter shopping precinct. It is, by any measure, unlike any GP clinic in the country.

"We believed patients and healthcare teams deserved something better and more creative. This space allows us to deliver care that truly reflects that — with more time, better facilities, and a deeper connection with our patients."

— Dr Connie Juhn, Co-owner and Specialist GP

A Space Designed to Change How Care Feels

The fit-out is a deliberate architectural statement. Every detail — from the materials and light to the layout of consultation rooms and shared spaces — has been considered with one question in mind: does this make people feel welcome, safe and valued?

Spread across three levels, the clinic offers seven consultation rooms, a dedicated procedure room, a nursing station overlooking three observation bays with beds, and a large boardroom. The former bank vault has been repurposed as a storage room, and a rooftop space is planned to give the clinical team a place to decompress and recharge at the end of each day — a rare and considered gesture toward staff wellbeing.

The upper floor features up to eight rooms available for allied health professionals to sublet, enabling a more integrated, multidisciplinary approach to patient care. A 13-space car park on Bellwood Avenue connects via lift directly to street-level reception on Dominion Road.

This is not a clinic that looks like a clinic. It is a space designed to inspire the people who work in it and put at ease the people who walk through its doors.

"We are building something future-focused — a space that sustains independent general practice while embracing thoughtful innovation, without losing the values that make this kind of care so meaningful."

— Phillip Thein, Co-owner

100% Human. 0% Corporate.

GP and Me operates under a philosophy that is both simple and provocative in the current climate of New Zealand primary care: healthcare should feel warm, not clinical. Collaborative, not transactional. Built on trust, not throughput.

The practice is a deliberate pushback against the corporatisation of general practice — a trend Dr Juhn describes as one of the most damaging shifts in the sector in recent years. While the team embraces tools that genuinely serve the patient relationship — such as the AI medical scribe Heidi, which reduces administrative burden and gives clinicians more time for human connection — they draw a firm line at anything that replaces that connection. There will be no AI answering the phones.

The enrolled patient model remains central to their approach, prioritising continuity of care. The expanded facility allows the practice to grow from its current population of around 3,500 to a maximum of 12,000 patients, with capacity for up to six full-time-equivalent GPs and nurse practitioners.

Care That Meets People Where They Are

GP and Me is built for people who have felt unseen, rushed, or misunderstood within traditional healthcare settings — including women and those seeking women's health, LGBTQ+ communities, neurodivergent individuals, and anyone for whom a GP appointment has historically felt more intimidating than supportive.

The clinic's inclusive, affirming approach is embedded not just in its philosophy but in the physical experience of the space itself — from the way reception is designed to feel welcoming rather than transactional, to the deliberate absence of the institutional aesthetic that makes so many patients feel like a number rather than a person.

About GP and Me

GP and Me is an independent general practice at 281 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland. Founded by specialist GP Dr Connie Juhn and co-owner Phillip Thein, the practice is committed to delivering patient-centred care that is warm, inclusive and deeply human. GP and Me prioritises continuity of care, clinical excellence, and the wellbeing of both patients and the clinical team.

GP and Me is now open and welcoming both existing and new patients. Enrolments and appointments can be made at gpandme.co.nz.

Media Contact

Name: Phillip Thein

Address: 281 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland

Phone: (09) 625 8998

Email: hello@gpandme.co.nz

Website: https://www.gpandme.co.nz/