Why Price Per Square Metre Can Be Misleading When Building

One of the most common questions people ask when choosing a home builder is: “What’s your cost per square metre?”

On the surface, it seems like a straightforward question, but according to Daniel Davies of Davies Homes, cost per metre is oversimplified and misleading.

“Builders don’t price homes by square metre. Every build is made up of hundreds of individual components - excavation, foundations, rooflines, structure, finishes, labour, subcontractors, all of which vary from project to project. Reducing that to a single rate per square metre strips out the detail that determines the cost and value”, he says.

Here are the main reasons why cost per square metre can’t be relied on as an accurate way to compare builds.

Site conditions can dramatically affect pricing, with sloping sections, retaining walls, drainage, and engineered foundations all impacting cost.

Design complexity also plays a major role, as homes with multiple rooflines, high ceilings, or large areas of glazing are far more expensive to build.

Material selections and finishes can significantly shift the budget depending on the level of specification throughout the home.

Subdivision covenants can also significantly affect price. Sustainable, future-focused developments may require features like solar panels, rainwater detention tanks, and EV charging infrastructure. These additions increase upfront build costs, but help reduce long-term running costs and future proof the home.

Another key factor not reflected in cost per square metre is the quality of the tradespeople. Lower-cost builds may rely on the cheapest available contractors, where the focus is simply on meeting minimum compliance standards. While this can reduce upfront costs, it can increase the likelihood of issues emerging over time, often resulting in additional repair or maintenance costs.

Smaller homes tend to have a higher cost per square metre because expensive spaces make up a much larger proportion of the build. Kitchens and bathrooms don’t scale with house size in the same way other rooms do, and that’s what drives differences in cost per square metre.

Building a home is not a commodity purchase. It’s a complex process shaped by design decisions, site conditions, material choices, and the people delivering the work. It should be about value, not simply cost per square metre.

Rather than focusing on a single number, homeowners should look more closely at the quality of materials and finishes, the builder’s experience and reputation, the strength of the design, and the level of detail and transparency in what is actually included in the quote. The experience and quality of the subcontractors involved, from plumbing and electrical through to painting and tiling, also play a significant role in the finished result.

One of the best ways to understand the difference is to physically walk through homes across different price brackets. Visiting completed homes and showhomes gives you a far clearer understanding of what influences pricing than any square metre rate ever can.

In developments such as Bridleways Cambridge, for example, buyers can see firsthand which factors contribute to the finished result, and why two homes of a similar size can feel completely different in quality and value.



