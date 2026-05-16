From Hurt to Healing: Waikato Hui Sparks Unity Across Cultures

Saturday, 16 May 2026

Hamilton, Waikato — A powerful and heartfelt step toward reconciliation and cultural understanding was achieved at a multi-community hui held at Trust Waikato meeting rooms this week, bringing together leaders from Māori, Indian, and wider South Asian communities.

The hui was organised by the Indian Cultural Society Waikato Inc., led by its President and Director of Events, Jujhar Singh Randhawa JP, following constructive engagement aimed at turning recent challenges into an opportunity for dialogue, learning, and unity.

The evening opened with a warm welcome, shared kai, and traditional Indian chai, creating an atmosphere of openness and genuine connection. This was followed by meaningful kōrero and formal proceedings grounded in respect and shared purpose.

Dr Sarkaw Randhawa, speaking on behalf of the Indian Cultural Society Waikato, delivered a deeply moving opening address, including te reo Māori. Emphasising unity and collective strength, she reminded attendees:

“E waka eke noa – we are all in this together… my strength is not that of an individual, but that of the collective.”

She spoke candidly about the recent incident that had caused hurt within the community, while

encouraging understanding and dialogue:

“Let’s acknowledge the hurt caused and use it as a reminder of how important it is to understand and respect each other’s cultures.”

Dr Randhawa highlighted the shared values between Māori and South Asian communities — including respect for elders, strong family systems, and cultural traditions — and reinforced the importance of working together:

“There’s no place for standing against each other. We’re stronger together.”

Jujhar Singh Randhawa JP welcomed attendees and thanked all community leaders for coming together in the spirit of goodwill and partnership, emphasising the importance of turning dialogue into long-term collaboration.

Che Wilson addressed the hui on behalf of his team, acknowledging the importance of the moment and reinforcing a commitment to open engagement and mutual respect. His message aligned with earlier discussions recognising that constructive dialogue can transform difficult moments into opportunities for stronger community relationships

In a powerful gesture of reconciliation and unity, Che Wilson and his team presented a pounamu

(greenstone) named Te Aroha to the South Asian and Indian community, received on their behalf by Jujhar Singh Randhawa JP. In Māori tradition, this represents a tatau pounamu — a symbolic doorway to lasting peace and connection, grounded in aroha and mutual respect.

Community leaders expressed their appreciation for the initiative, acknowledging the openness, humility, and leadership demonstrated by all involved. Particular recognition was given to Che Wilson and his team for engaging with sincerity and taking meaningful steps forward.

The hui reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that differences are addressed through respectful kōrero, and that communities continue to build stronger relationships through understanding and collaboration.

The evening concluded with a strong sense of optimism and a shared vision for the future — one where cultures are celebrated, differences are respected, and communities stand united.

Media Contact:

Jujhar Singh Randhawa JP

President & Director of Events

Indian Cultural Society Waikato Inc.

Hamilton, Waikato

Ph: 0275777221

Email: president@icsw.org.nz