Experience Winter Deco Weekend in Napier with Ace High Motor Inn in Hawke's Bay

Winter in Hawke’s Bay comes alive with glamour, jazz, vintage fashion, and unforgettable experiences during the annual Winter Deco Weekend in Napier. Held from 17–19 July 2026, this boutique celebration brings the spirit of the Art Deco era back to the streets of Napier, giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the elegance and excitement of the 1930s.

From dazzling cocktail evenings and live jazz performances to vintage car displays and themed dining experiences, Winter Deco offers something for everyone. Visitors can wander through Napier’s famous Art Deco streets dressed in fur wraps, hats, suspenders, and pearls while soaking up the atmosphere that makes Hawke’s Bay one of New Zealand’s most unique destinations.

Napier is internationally recognised for its stunning Art Deco architecture, rebuilt after the devastating 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake. Today, the city is considered the Art Deco capital of New Zealand and attracts visitors from around the world who come to experience its timeless charm and heritage celebrations.

The festival is more than just an event. It is a chance to slow down, enjoy great food and wine, discover local culture, and experience the warmth and hospitality Hawke’s Bay is known for. Online discussions from recent festivals highlight the incredible atmosphere, with visitors praising the vintage fashion, classic cars, live entertainment, and the vibrant energy throughout the city.

For those planning a winter escape, Ace High Motor Inn is the perfect base for your Winter Deco getaway. Conveniently located close to Napier’s city centre and festival attractions, Ace High Motor Inn offers comfortable accommodation where guests can relax after a day of festivities. Whether you are attending themed events, exploring Hawke’s Bay wineries, or simply enjoying the vintage atmosphere of the city, staying nearby makes the entire experience even more enjoyable.

Winter Deco Weekend is one of Hawke’s Bay’s most stylish winter events and the perfect excuse for a memorable mid-year escape.

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