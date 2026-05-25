Turua Gallery is proud to present Kindred, a vibrant new joint exhibition by New Zealand artists Alicia Beech and Helen Dean opening Friday 12 June – 24 June 2026.

Bringing together two distinct yet intuitively connected artistic practices, Kindred explores the unexpected parallels between the artists’ creative journeys and shared sensibilities. Though working independently over the past decade, the pair recently discovered common threads within their practices — including a deep connection to nature, movement, colour and emotional expression.

The exhibition pairs Dean’s expressive, gestural abstraction with Beech’s intricate, nature-inspired floral works — a dynamic contrast that delivers both harmony and tension. Together, their work offers a rich interplay of movement and precision, colour and form, capturing a sense of joy and light during the winter months.

The artists first connected more than ten years ago when Dean reached out to Beech for advice at the beginning of her artistic journey. While they remained aware of each other’s work over the years, it was only through conversations surrounding this exhibition that they recognised the many parallels within their practices and creative evolution.

At the heart of the exhibition is a shared exploration of how different visual languages can emerge from similar foundations.

Beech’s work draws directly from her garden and surrounding landscape, where observation meets imagination. Inspired by ever-changing seasonal blooms, her paintings reimagine natural environments through layered colour, rhythm and movement.

Dean’s practice explores abstraction through a restrained and intentional lens. Working within a limited palette of magenta, yellow, black and white, her paintings shift between vibrancy and quiet restraint, with layered marks and forms that blur boundaries between control and spontaneity.

“There is a constant negotiation between letting things happen and making decisions,” Dean says.

Together, the exhibition presents two distinct approaches to painting — one grounded in lived, natural experience, the other in abstraction and intuitive mark-making — united by a shared appreciation for colour, emotion and creative exploration.

Owner of Turua Gallery, Liss Wallace, says the exhibition carries a unique energy.

“Kindred is a beautiful meeting of two artists whose practices speak to each other in unexpected ways,” she says. “There’s a real sense of harmony and contrast in the work that makes it incredibly engaging — it’s full of colour, movement and joy, which feels especially powerful for a winter show.”

The collection will include a wide range of works across varying sizes and price points, offering accessibility for both emerging and established collectors.

With its emphasis on colour, connection and creative discovery, Kindred is set to be a standout exhibition on the winter arts calendar.

Exhibition Details

Kindred – Alicia Beech & Helen Dean

Opening: 5pm, Friday 12 June 2026

Exhibition Dates: 12 June – 24 June 2026

Location: Turua Gallery, 10a Turua Street, St Heliers, Auckland



About Turua Gallery

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible within a welcoming and relaxed environment. Representing both established and emerging New Zealand artists, the gallery presents a curated programme of exhibitions that prioritise emotional connection, craftsmanship and storytelling.

