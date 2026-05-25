Turua Gallery Calls on Community to Help Keep Auckland Families Warm This Winter

AUCKLAND

Turua Gallery is once again partnering with grassroots charity Give a Kid a Blanket to support families in need this winter, launching its annual community donation drive.

Now in its second decade of support, the gallery’s winter collection initiative continues to play a vital role in helping deliver warmth, comfort and dignity to families across Tāmaki Makaurau.

While previous years have centred around the much-loved “Fill the Truck” challenge, this year the focus shifts to a more streamlined collection effort—ensuring donations can be distributed quickly and directly to those who need them most.

Founded by artists Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten, Give a Kid a Blanket works closely with social workers, community health teams and police to provide tailored care packages for families. Donations are sorted and delivered within one to two weeks, ensuring immediate impact during the coldest months of the year.

Owner of Turua Gallery, Liss Wallace, says the initiative is deeply rooted in community connection.

“This is something incredibly close to our hearts,” she says. “For over 10 years, we’ve seen first-hand the difference these donations make. It’s about people helping people — whether it’s one pair of socks or a bundle of blankets, it all matters.”

The gallery is calling on the community, local schools and organisations to contribute high-quality, pre-loved or new items that will help families stay warm through winter.

Items needed include:

- Warm bedding (duvet inners and covers, blankets, sheets) – all sizes

- Infant sleeping sacks

- Warm clothing for all ages

- Socks, pyjamas and dressing gowns

- Jackets, beanies and gloves

New items only:

- Pillows

- Hot water bottles



Quality pre-loved larger items are also welcomed, including bassinets, portacots, prams and current-standard car seats.

Handmade items such as knitted garments and quilts are especially treasured, often becoming deeply valued possessions for the families who receive them.

“There’s something incredibly special about a handmade piece — you can feel the care that’s gone into it,” Wallace adds. “Those items are always cherished.”

With donations going directly to families in need—carefully matched to household size and living situations—the initiative ensures practical, immediate support for those doing it tough this winter.

The gallery encourages Aucklanders to take part by donating items, spreading the word, or simply taking the time to sort through cupboards for anything that could make a difference.

Collection Details:

Drop-off dates: Now – 7 June

Drop-off location: Turua Gallery, 10a Turua Street, St Heliers, Auckland



About Turua Gallery

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible in a welcoming and relaxed space. Representing both established and emerging New Zealand artists, the gallery presents a curated programme of exhibitions that prioritise connection, creativity and storytelling.