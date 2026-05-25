4 Hours That Could Change Everything: EleVate Beyond's Paulette Coombes Brings Transformational Immersion to Hamilton

What if one decision could shift the direction of your health, relationships, confidence, finances, or purpose?

That is the question Paulette Coombes, founder of EleVate Beyond, is inviting people to consider ahead of her upcoming 4-Hour Immersion event in Hamilton on June 6.

Held at Rototuna Library, the immersive live experience has been designed for people who feel stuck in repeating the same patterns and are ready to create meaningful, lasting change in their lives.

Paulette says the event is about far more than temporary inspiration or surface-level motivation.

“This isn’t another motivational event. This is deep transformational work designed to create lasting change.”

Throughout the four-hour immersion, attendees will uncover hidden beliefs and subconscious blocks that may be impacting their results across areas such as health, relationships, confidence, money, business, and personal fulfilment. At the same time, participants will gain practical strategies and tools to move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose.

The event will include powerful breakthrough exercises, real-life strategies that can be applied immediately, and transformational work designed to help people reconnect with the vision they truly want for their future.

Guests can expect:

Powerful breakthroughs and insights

Real-life tools and strategies

Deep transformational exercises

Greater clarity around goals and direction

A supportive in-person environment focused on growth and results



Through EleVate Beyond, Paulette Coombes has built a reputation for helping people move beyond fear, uncertainty, and limiting beliefs so they can create stronger futures aligned with their values and goals. Her upcoming Hamilton event reflects her passion for helping people create momentum and lasting personal transformation.

“If you’re ready for more confidence, freedom, momentum, and fulfilment, this room is for you,” Paulette says.

With limited tickets available, registrations will close once seats are filled.

For those ready to stop feeling stuck and start creating a different future, this event could be the breakthrough they have been waiting for.

The 4-Hour Immersion takes place on Friday, June 6, at Rototuna Library in Hamilton. To learn more or secure your place, contact Paulette Coombes through EleVate Beyond.

Book your spot here

Contact Paulette Coombes

021 222 9114

paulette@elevatebeyond.co.nz

https://elevatebeyond.co.nz/

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz