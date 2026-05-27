When the Cost of Living Feels Uncertain, Knowing What To Expect Matters More Than Ever

The cost of living has been steadily rising, and for many retirees, that brings a new kind of pressure. Not just the cost itself, but the uncertainty.

When you’re no longer earning, every unexpected bill can weigh heavily on your mind. It’s often not the day-to-day expenses that cause the most stress, but the unpredictability around the bigger costs.

How much will rates go up this year?

Will insurance rise again?

What happens if something breaks?

How will I manage if everything increases at once?

For those still living in the family home, these aren’t hypothetical questions. They’re real, and they come up again and again.

Rates rise. Insurance premiums increase. Power bills fluctuate. Repairs appear without warning. One cost on its own might be manageable, but together, and over time, they create a sense that things are becoming harder to predict, and therefore harder to plan for.

Retirement is meant to be a time of calmness and simplicity. But when costs are uncertain, it can start to feel like the opposite.

At Settlers Lifestyle Village, many residents describe a different experience.

While everyday expenses like power and groceries are still part of life, as they are for everyone, there is a sense that the bigger, more unpredictable costs have been taken care of. Rates, water, maintenance, and many of the ongoing household responsibilities are no longer something to worry about in the same way.

One resident explained it simply:

“You don’t have to worry about rates, water, maintenance… all those things keep going up, but your costs are clear. That’s a huge relief when you’re on a fixed income.”

That word, relief, comes up often.

It’s not about avoiding costs altogether. It’s about removing some of the unknowns. Knowing what to expect. Being able to plan. Feeling confident that a surprise bill isn’t waiting around the corner.

It also changes how problems are dealt with when they arise. As another resident put it, “To be able to say to someone, fix this up for me, that’s such a relief, and it frees you up.”

There’s no searching for tradespeople, no waiting, no wondering what it might cost, if you’re being ripped off…it’s simply taken care of.

Because while cost of living affects everyone, the experience of it can feel very different depending on your environment. In a setting where many of the major expenses are predictable, and where support is close at hand, the pressure can feel lighter.

When the bigger costs are accounted for, the question shifts from ‘can I afford this?’ to ‘how do I want to live?’

For many residents, that turns out to be the most valuable thing village living offers; not just financial predictability, but the freedom to stop worrying and start enjoying.

For more on weighing up the real costs of staying in the family home versus village living, read Terry Middlemost’s, CEO of Settlers Lifestyle Village, opinion piece in the New Zealand Herald