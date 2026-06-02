Heavenly Services – Simplifying Property Care with a People-First Approach Joins NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome Heavenly Services, a growing New Zealand business delivering convenient, all-in-one property maintenance solutions while creating meaningful employment opportunities within the community.

Founded in 2018 by David Shayo, Heavenly Services began with just three clients and a simple vision: to provide reliable, high-quality care across cleaning, car grooming, lawns, and gardening. Built from a passion for aesthetics, attention to detail, and creating healthier environments, the business recognised a growing need for a service that could make property maintenance easier and more efficient for busy New Zealanders.

Today, Heavenly Services operates with a unique 3-in-1 service model that combines property cleaning, lawn mowing and gardening, and car grooming into one streamlined solution. Customers can access services individually, through bundled packages, or via subscription plans tailored to suit their lifestyle and needs. By having one coordinated team complete multiple services in a single visit, clients save time, reduce stress, and avoid the hassle of dealing with multiple contractors.

The business supports a wide range of customers, including busy professionals, families, elderly homeowners, landlords, property investors, and business owners maintaining commercial spaces. At the heart of the company is a commitment to helping people reclaim their time so they can focus on what matters most.

Beyond the services themselves, Heavenly Services stands out through its strong focus on people, diversity, and community support. The business actively creates opportunities for those seeking employment, offering training, hands-on experience, and pathways into long-term careers, even for individuals with no prior industry experience. This people-first mindset has helped build a supportive workplace culture centred on growth, inclusiveness, and teamwork.

Supported by a team with experience across the board of what they offer, Heavenly Services has successfully developed a trusted reputation for reliability, convenience, and customer-focused service delivery.

Their focus on convenience, healthy environments, inclusiveness, and community impact aligns strongly with the values of NZ Business Connect and its commitment to supporting businesses making a positive difference across New Zealand.

Contact Heavenly Services

Heavenly Services Website

info@heavenlyservices.co.nz

0800 428 659

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz