One Decision Can Change Everything: EleVate Beyond's Discover 3 Keys Workshop Delivers Real Transformation

Some weekends you rest. Some weekends you reset. This past weekend, sixteen people in Rototuna, Hamilton chose the latter and nothing will quite look the same for them again.

Paulette Coombes, founder of EleVate Beyond, hosted her powerful Discover 3 Keys workshop, an immersive experience designed to cut through the noise, dismantle the patterns keeping people stuck, and reconnect attendees to the vision they truly want for their lives. Through two years of intensive work, Paulette has built a reputation for helping people move beyond fear, uncertainty, and limiting beliefs so they can create stronger futures aligned with their values and goals.

This wasn't a motivational talk. This was transformation.

"You are capable of far more than you know."

That belief sat at the heart of everything. Paulette guided the group through the hidden blocks silently affecting the areas that matter most: health, relationships, confidence, money, and purpose. The kind of blocks that explain why, despite trying harder, something always seems to hold us back.

And where do those blocks often come from? The workshop explored a profound truth: our goals and dreams are often born out of the challenges we face. Two signals point the way toward growth, longing and discontent. Not as enemies, but as messengers worth listening to.

Attendees didn't just gain insight, they left with powerful breakthrough exercises, real-life strategies they could apply immediately, and transformational tools to create results that last. Breakthroughs happened. Clarity landed. In a warm, supportive in-person environment, sixteen people gave themselves permission to want more and to believe it's possible.

Paulette's work through EleVate Beyond is built on a simple truth: the life you want isn't out of reach, it's blocked. And blocks can be removed.

If you missed this one, don't hesitate to get in touch with Paulette directly to find out about upcoming opportunities. Your clarity, confidence, freedom, and momentum are waiting.

Follow EleVate Beyond and stay connected. The room is for you.

Contact Paulette Coombes

021 222 9114

paulette@elevatebeyond.co.nz

https://elevatebeyond.co.nz/

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz