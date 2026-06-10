English Cherry Tree Manor Brings Timeless Charm and Unique Hospitality New Member of NZ Business Connect Hamilton

A passion for hospitality, culture, and creating memorable guest experiences has helped English Cherry Tree Manor become a unique accommodation destination in the Waikato, with the business now joining the NZ Business Connect Hamilton network.

Operating since 2017, English Cherry Tree Manor was created from a desire to share a stunning five-acre English-style garden and charming 1930s character home with visitors from around the world. The owners were inspired not only by the beauty of the property itself, but also by the opportunity to meet people from different cultures, backgrounds, and nationalities while creating a welcoming environment where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy meaningful experiences.

Located within peaceful countryside surroundings, the business offers accommodation in both its historic manor house and luxury glamping dome, giving guests the opportunity to experience nature, tranquillity, and unique European-inspired charm in one setting. The property caters to a wide range of visitors, including international tourists, domestic travellers, couples seeking romantic getaways, garden enthusiasts, families, and small groups looking for a memorable escape.

One of the property’s most distinctive features is its magnificent English-style garden, which has been developed over more than 30 years. The grounds were formerly home to the New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival, an event that once attracted more than 30,000 visitors and became well known for its beautiful seasonal displays.

Adding to the experience is the warm hospitality provided by Anne Cao Oulton, whose background in hospitality and journalism helps create a personalised and welcoming stay for every guest. Her passion for helping people, supporting the community, and connecting with individuals from diverse cultures has become a defining part of the business and contributes to the strong reputation the accommodation has built with travellers from New Zealand and overseas.

Anne is also currently standing for election to the WEL Energy Trust, reflecting her ongoing commitment to supporting the wider Waikato community. She is a community committee member for Tamahere, Matangi and Hamilton Combined Community Trust. Voting for the election is currently open, with voting closing on the 26th of June 2026.

The business has consistently received outstanding guest feedback, including a 9.1/10 rating on Booking.com and a 4.85/5 rating on Airbnb, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences.

At the heart of English Cherry Tree Manor is a belief that every guest should feel comfortable, welcome, and at home. Their focus on genuine hospitality, inclusiveness, and creating memorable experiences aligns strongly with the values of NZ Business Connect and its commitment to supporting businesses that bring people together.

Contact English Cherry Tree Manor

Anne Cao

https://www.fantess.com

admin@fantess.com

https://www.facebook.com/EnglishCherryTreeManor/

+64 7-854 9277

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz