The Hidden Workforce Beneath Our Feet with New Zealand Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram

When we think about what drives crop growth, we usually focus on the visible factors. Fertiliser, rainfall, sunlight, cultivation practices, and crop genetics all play their part. Yet beneath every productive paddock lies a workforce that often goes unnoticed: free-living microorganisms.

Unlike the well-known nitrogen-fixing bacteria associated with legumes, free-living microorganisms operate independently in the soil. They do not rely on a host plant to survive, yet they perform many of the biological processes that underpin healthy and productive farming systems.

These microscopic organisms are responsible for breaking down organic matter, recycling nutrients, improving soil structure, and supporting root development. Some are even capable of fixing atmospheric nitrogen, converting it into forms that plants can use.

For many years, scientists believed that free-living nitrogen-fixing bacteria were heavily dependent on plant root exudates as their primary energy source. This helped explain why biological nitrogen fixation has traditionally been most effective in legume-based systems. However, emerging research is beginning to challenge that assumption.

Recent studies have explored whether free-living nitrogen-fixing bacteria can form beneficial relationships with other soil microorganisms rather than relying solely on plants. In particular, researchers have investigated interactions between nitrogen-fixing bacteria and photosynthetic bacteria that are capable of producing their own carbon-based energy through photosynthesis.

The results suggest that these microorganisms may be capable of working together in ways that improve nitrogen availability to crops. Rather than operating as isolated species, they appear to function as part of a larger biological network where one organism provides resources that support the activity of another.

For farmers, this highlights an important principle. Soil biology is rarely about a single organism. Productive soils are built upon complex communities of microbes interacting with one another and with plant roots. The strength of those relationships often determines how effectively nutrients are cycled and made available to crops.

As fertiliser costs continue to place pressure on farm budgets, interest in biological farming solutions is growing. While microorganisms will never replace sound nutrient management, they may help improve the efficiency of existing fertiliser programmes and support more resilient production systems.

The challenge now is to better understand how these microbial communities function under real farming conditions. Every soil contains billions of microorganisms, many of which remain poorly understood. Yet each new discovery reinforces the same message: healthy soils depend on healthy microbial populations.

The future of agriculture may not simply be about adding more nutrients. It may be about unlocking the potential of the vast community of free-living microorganisms already working beneath our feet.

Contact Dr Gordon Rajendram

021 466077

rajendram@xtra.co.nz

www.gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz

Contact Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724