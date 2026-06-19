Helping Families Protect Their Future: Insurance Adviser Billig Marzan Joins NZ Business Connect

For Insurance Adviser Billig Marzan, financial advice is about far more than policies, premiums, and paperwork. It is about helping people protect the people and lifestyles they work hard to build.

As a new member of NZ Business Connect, Billig brings a strong passion for financial education and a commitment to helping individuals, families, and business owners make informed decisions about their future.

His journey into financial services was shaped by a deeply personal experience. Shortly after his family migrated to New Zealand, his father suffered a heart attack. While New Zealand's healthcare system provided outstanding medical care and ultimately gave his father a second chance at life, the family still faced significant financial pressures during the recovery process. Living in a new region, far from established support networks, highlighted just how important financial preparation can be when unexpected events occur.

That experience stayed with Billig and eventually inspired a career dedicated to helping others avoid finding themselves unprepared when life takes an unexpected turn.

Billig began his financial services career in 2014 with Futurisk Insurance while studying at university. The role provided a strong foundation in personal risk insurance and reinforced the importance of helping families build financial resilience. Over the years, he expanded his expertise and now works as part of the Peak Financial Services team, helping clients protect their families, manage debt, and achieve their financial goals.

Today, Billig assists clients with life, health, trauma, income protection, mortgage repayment, and business protection insurance. He also supports clients with home loans, refinancing, debt consolidation, investment property lending, construction finance, vehicle finance, and business lending.

A large part of his work focuses on helping first-home buyers, young families, migrant families, homeowners, and business owners understand what is possible. Many aspiring homeowners assume they are years away from buying a property when, with the right advice, they may be much closer than they realise. Likewise, many people view insurance as an expense rather than an essential part of protecting their financial future.

What sets Billig apart is his personalised approach, strong understanding of multicultural communities, and commitment to building long-term relationships. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, he focuses on education, guidance, and helping clients make confident decisions that support their long-term goals.

Whether someone is purchasing their first home, reviewing their mortgage, protecting their family, or exploring business insurance, Billig's goal is simple: to help people create greater financial security and peace of mind for the future.

Contact Billig Marzan

0211694121

billig@peakfinancial.co.nz

http://billig.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz